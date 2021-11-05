Certified Pride Token - An Innovative Concept Currency that Gives Back

Certified Pride Token is the first and only cryptocurrency that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

BERLIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Pride Token is pleased to announce it is the first and only cryptocurrency that supports the LGBTQIA+ Community’s fight for equal treatment in society and the law through multi-charitable contribution.Digital Currency Reserve announced today that is releasing its first cryptocurrency, Certified Pride Token, an innovative concept currency that gives to a portion of its “value in use” to multiple human rights charities. Certified Pride Token has partnered with the Human Rights Campaign and JED Foundation as part of it’s initial roll out. These two organizations have been and continue to be on the leading edge of the LGBTQIA+ community’s fight for equal treatment in society and the law. DC RESERVE will announce more partnerships with other organizations dedicated to this fight for equality in the coming weeks.Money’s generated will be used for scholarships, treatment of mental illness and suicide intervention and prevention. Certified Pride Token will be a payment option with select US merchants at checkout and that number is growing every day. Airdrop Event and Pre Sale in the coming weeks. This is the first and onlydigital currency whose use pays direct financial benefits to multiple organizations supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. Certified Pride Token can be found on Trust Wallet and Pancake Swap and is a BEP20 token on the BNB blockchain.For more information or to register for the Airdrop please go to www.certifiedpride.org Contact: DEL, Public Relations, 856-816-0189.