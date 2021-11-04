Submit Release
Affordable housing in a prime location of Redwood City

REDWOOD, CA, US, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at 2053 E Bayshore Rd SPC 42

A completely remodeled manufactured home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a covered deck overlooking the bay is the pinnacle of affordable housing in a prime location of Redwood City.

This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, plenty of windows allowing the natural light to shine through, and a den that is great for use as a guest room or office.

The kitchen has an elegant marble countertop, refrigerator, gas stove, wood cabinetry, and a breakfast bar that can fit up to 2 bar stools. Also, have a Laundry room with a washer/dryer.
Each bedroom has a closet and abundant natural light.
It also has a nice fenced backyard for gardening or BBQs.
Carport parking can fit up to 4 small cars or 3 large cars.

The community is conveniently located by Highway 101, the Dumbarton Bridge, Google, Facebook, and just a short commute to Silicon Valley. and has a very nice clubhouse with a swimming pool, saunas, a small park area, easy access to public transportation, and more.

An exclusive open house will be held this Saturday and Sunday, November 6-7, 2021, between 12:00 PM -4:00 PM at 348 2053 E Bayshore RD 42 Redwood City, CA.
For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2053EBayshore-Rd42

