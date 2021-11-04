Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Renames Clubhouse in Honor of Late Local Philanthropist & Businessman Gary Thomas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact Person: Geovanny Ragsdale, CEO
g.ragsdale@wvbgc.org | 805.558.6077 cell
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) renames the main clubhouse in honor of late local philanthropist and businessman Gary Thomas
On Thursday, November 4 at 11 a.m. the BGCWV Board of Directors, staff, as well as local community leaders honored the legacy of Gary M. Thomas (1958-2020) by renaming the Main Clubhouse after him. The Main Clubhouse situated in Canoga Park, CA was officially renamed to the BGCWV Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse. The program included founding member Bob Voit, Los Angeles City Council Member Bob Blumenfield, long-standing fellow board member Martin Cooper, and his brother Fred Thomas from Simi Valley.
Gary was more than just a Board member of the BGCWV. He was chairman for nine incredible years (2007-2016), and he gave generously and devoted countless hours to helping thousands of young community members achieve their goals. He took personal interest in their futures, served as a role model, and conceived and produced innovative fundraising and other programs for the Club.
The BGCWV was founded in 1992. Our mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible adults.
The BGCWV operates afterschool programs at seven locations Monday through Friday, serving over 2,700 kids across the West Valley. Currently the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse is serving over 80 daily active first to eighth grade kids. The BGCWV staff is dedicated to enriching the lives of members through:
• CHARACTER & LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS
• EDUCATION
• WORKFORCE READINESS
• HEALTH & WELLNESS PROGRAMS
• THE ARTS PROGRAMS
• SPORTS & RECREATION PROGRAMS
To learn more about BGCWV visit us at 7245 Remmet Avenue Canoga Park, CA 91303 or on the web at wvbgc.org.
Geovanny Ragsdale
g.ragsdale@wvbgc.org | 805.558.6077 cell
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) renames the main clubhouse in honor of late local philanthropist and businessman Gary Thomas
On Thursday, November 4 at 11 a.m. the BGCWV Board of Directors, staff, as well as local community leaders honored the legacy of Gary M. Thomas (1958-2020) by renaming the Main Clubhouse after him. The Main Clubhouse situated in Canoga Park, CA was officially renamed to the BGCWV Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse. The program included founding member Bob Voit, Los Angeles City Council Member Bob Blumenfield, long-standing fellow board member Martin Cooper, and his brother Fred Thomas from Simi Valley.
Gary was more than just a Board member of the BGCWV. He was chairman for nine incredible years (2007-2016), and he gave generously and devoted countless hours to helping thousands of young community members achieve their goals. He took personal interest in their futures, served as a role model, and conceived and produced innovative fundraising and other programs for the Club.
The BGCWV was founded in 1992. Our mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible adults.
The BGCWV operates afterschool programs at seven locations Monday through Friday, serving over 2,700 kids across the West Valley. Currently the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse is serving over 80 daily active first to eighth grade kids. The BGCWV staff is dedicated to enriching the lives of members through:
• CHARACTER & LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS
• EDUCATION
• WORKFORCE READINESS
• HEALTH & WELLNESS PROGRAMS
• THE ARTS PROGRAMS
• SPORTS & RECREATION PROGRAMS
To learn more about BGCWV visit us at 7245 Remmet Avenue Canoga Park, CA 91303 or on the web at wvbgc.org.
Geovanny Ragsdale
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley
+1 805-558-6077
g.ragsdale@wvbgc.org