A Pickleball Sports Bar Operated by Volli Entertainment Group Announces Bellingham, WA Location

Volli, a pickleball sports bar, is coming to Bellingham, WA in spring 2022.

We are very excited to bring the Bellingham community a family-friendly venue with great food and games for folks of all ages. There isn’t anything like this in Whatcom County or Washington state.” — Allan Jones

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON (WA), USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volli Entertainment Group announced the opening of the first pickleball sports bar in Bellingham, Washington. This innovative indoor facility will open its doors to the community in mid-2022. There is plenty of space for corporate team outings, church groups, and sports teams of any size. Located at 4190 Cordata Parkway, just a stone’s throw from Whatcom Community College, the 24,000 square feet of indoor space is complemented by a 2,000 square foot patio for maximum fun and entertainment all year long. Volli will offer leagues, lessons, tournaments, and individual memberships.

“We are very excited to bring the Bellingham community a family-friendly venue with great food and games for folks of all ages. There isn’t anything like this in Whatcom County or anywhere in Washington state, and we’re thrilled to expand to other locations around the United States.” – Allan Jones – President of Volli Entertainment Group.

Volli Entertainment Group is expected to be the place for both competitive and non-competitive pickleball, golf simulators, shuffleboard, darts, cornhole and more. Along with a delicious fresh food menu, Volli will serve high-end cocktails, a plethora of beers on tap, and an excellent selection of wine.

"Building a pickleball sports bar has been a dream for a long time. This will be a state-of-the-art facility focused on the competitive and fun sport of pickleball. And if pickleball isn’t your thing, we’ve got every indoor activity under the sun. We’ll also have outdoor space for dining and fair-weather activities. Volli has it all,” says Dave Jones, co-owner of Volli Bellingham. Dave is locally known as "the king" of large format indoor entertainment in Whatcom County as he also owns the Summit Adventure Park in Bellingham.

Volli Entertainment Group is based in Charleston, SC USA.

Visit us at http://vollibellingham.com for more information on this location.