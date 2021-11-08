Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,350 in the last 365 days.

A Pickleball Sports Bar Operated by Volli Entertainment Group Announces Bellingham, WA Location

Volli, a pickleball sports bar, is coming to Bellingham, WA in spring 2022.

We are very excited to bring the Bellingham community a family-friendly venue with great food and games for folks of all ages. There isn’t anything like this in Whatcom County or Washington state.”
— Allan Jones

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON (WA), USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volli Entertainment Group announced the opening of the first pickleball sports bar in Bellingham, Washington. This innovative indoor facility will open its doors to the community in mid-2022. There is plenty of space for corporate team outings, church groups, and sports teams of any size. Located at 4190 Cordata Parkway, just a stone’s throw from Whatcom Community College, the 24,000 square feet of indoor space is complemented by a 2,000 square foot patio for maximum fun and entertainment all year long. Volli will offer leagues, lessons, tournaments, and individual memberships.

“We are very excited to bring the Bellingham community a family-friendly venue with great food and games for folks of all ages. There isn’t anything like this in Whatcom County or anywhere in Washington state, and we’re thrilled to expand to other locations around the United States.” – Allan Jones – President of Volli Entertainment Group.

Volli Entertainment Group is expected to be the place for both competitive and non-competitive pickleball, golf simulators, shuffleboard, darts, cornhole and more. Along with a delicious fresh food menu, Volli will serve high-end cocktails, a plethora of beers on tap, and an excellent selection of wine.

"Building a pickleball sports bar has been a dream for a long time. This will be a state-of-the-art facility focused on the competitive and fun sport of pickleball. And if pickleball isn’t your thing, we’ve got every indoor activity under the sun. We’ll also have outdoor space for dining and fair-weather activities. Volli has it all,” says Dave Jones, co-owner of Volli Bellingham. Dave is locally known as "the king" of large format indoor entertainment in Whatcom County as he also owns the Summit Adventure Park in Bellingham.

Volli Entertainment Group is based in Charleston, SC USA.

Visit us at http://vollibellingham.com for more information on this location.

Brett Wagner
Volli Entertainment Group
+1 843-743-5344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

A Pickleball Sports Bar Operated by Volli Entertainment Group Announces Bellingham, WA Location

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.