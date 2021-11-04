Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Joins Governors Urging the EPA to Cut Red Tape for E15

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined a bipartisan group of Governors writing to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan urging him to cut red tape inhibiting the sale of year-round E15.

“In the wake of the court decision, we are exploring all of our options to ensure retailers are able to sell E15 to consumers all year long without interruption,” wrote the Governors. “It is our understanding that the EPA Administrator has the authority under Section 211(h) of the Clean Air Act to promulgate regulations that would put E10 and E15 on equal footing with regard to volatility limitations, thus re-opening the door to unencumbered, year-round sales of both fuels.”

Read the full letter from the Governors by clicking here.