U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown tells ROA that in dangerous world, Reserves are critical

U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (MD-4) spoke via video at the Reserve Organization of America's national convention discussing national security issues.

We face serious, complicated threats to our national security, from revisionist powers...We're stronger and more secure when we tap into the talents and expertise of our Reserves.” — U.S. Rep Anthony Brown (MD-4)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addressing the Reserve Organization of America’s annual national convention banquet Oct. 23, Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-4), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee Seapower and Projection Forces, and Tactical Air & Land Forces subcommittees, told ROA’s members that, “the global security environment today is the most challenging that we’ve seen in decades.”

Representative Brown, a retired U.S Army Reserve colonel who served as an aviator and judge advocate general and deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom, described as most challenging the return to global power competition with Russia and “more troubling,” with China. Both nations, he said are determined to revise the international order established after World War II. He cited the role of ROA in supporting the reserve components as they support the free world’s defense.

“Over its long history, ROA has advocated for and advanced the interests of Reserve Component members, their families, and veterans from all ranks and all services. Having served in the reserves for 25 years, I know firsthand the critical role that Reservists contribute to our mission to keep our country safe,” Representative Brown said. “We face serious, complicated threats to our national security, from revisionist powers like China and Russia, to malign actors like Iran and North Korea, and the continued presence of terrorism. We’re stronger and more secure when we tap into the talents and expertise of our Reserves. And I believe we can and will meet these 21st-century security challenges.”

Representative Brown, who addressed the convention held in Memphis via video, praised the newly established the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative that specifically focuses on deterring China from increased expansionism. His remarks paralleled those given earlier in the convention by national security expert Daniel Green, PhD., a Navy Reserve commander.

“ROA deeply appreciates the clarity of Congressman Brown’s understanding of and response to the growing threat to our national security, especially but not exclusively in the Pacific,” said ROA’s executive director, retired Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey E. Phillips. “His recognition that as never before, the reserve components play an essential role in our security – clearly shown by recent history – is right on the money.”