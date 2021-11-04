Minit Identified as Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Vendor Evaluation

/EIN News/ --



Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NelsonHall has recognized Minit as a Leader in its NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Process Discovery & Mining in the Process Mining Focus market segment.

As the report states, Minit “exhibits both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.”

It also confirms that Minit is fulfilling its mission to enable business users to understand their processes without the need to become a process mining expert – reducing the time to value and training necessary.



The report highlights some of Minit's top features that customers value most – Hierarchical Process Mining, Rework Detector, Business Rules, AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis, and Dashboards. Among the strengths, the analysts point out:

360-degree process view

Metric-based Root Cause Analysis: Ability to find top influencers to negative impact of a chosen standard metric

Custom metrics well integrated across functionality

Deep integration with Qlik, including Qlik Cognitive Engine



Author Bailey Kong adds: “Minit Process Mining offers a solution for end-to-end process understanding with an easy-to-use and intuitive UI that democratize its capabilities to non-technical users, especially for building data models. Its Hierarchical Process Mining provides added value by allowing multiple layers of abstraction, enabling clients to understand their business processes at the right level of detail for them.”



James Dening, Minit CEO, commented on NEAT evaluation: “I'm delighted to lead a company that has been recognized as a market leader by all major analysts evaluating the Process Mining space, most recently by NelsonHall. The hard work that the team puts in and our customer-first approach also mean that we are seeing satisfied customers who experience the strong value of Process Mining early after implementation.”

Among the most recent customers that shared their experience with Minit and process mining are TELUS, a Canadian telco operator, and Stora Enso, manufacturer from Finland.







About Minit

Minit, a Leader in the process mining market according to Everest Group and NelsonHall, enables businesses to achieve seamless operations by uncovering opportunities for higher operational efficiency.

Its customer-first approach, flexible solution deployment, and risk-free model empower process experts as well as business stakeholders to quickly understand their processes and implement data-driven improvements from day one. Customers claim that Minit's award-winning solution and its features such as AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis, Simulations, or patent-pending Hierarchical Process Mining are critical for them in gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and backed by global Venture Capital firms Salesforce Ventures, Earlybird VC, Target Global, and OTB Ventures, Minit transforms the way its customers approach continuous process improvement. As a fast-growing company, it's headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in New York, London, and Bratislava. Through its extensive network of partners, Minit serves customers all around the world.



Learn more about Minit at minit.io/about. See the solution in action at minit.io/software.







About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions.

And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.



