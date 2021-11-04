Artificial intelligence for sustainable development in oil and gas industries

Modcon-AI technology enables oil and gas industries to produce the high value and on-specification products at optimal cost and minimal environmental burden.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) plays an important role in achieving Sustainable Development - from sustainable production, pollution control and water efficiency to industrial safety, clean air and healthcare. Sustainable development is frequently defined as development that meets the needs of present generations without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.Modcon Systems is the multidisciplinary innovative company with own technologies of process analysis, control and optimization for the process industries. Modcon has almost 50 years’ experience in process analysis, control and optimization for production of high value and on-specification products at optimal cost and minimal environmental burden.Just like internet companies that can create high value by optimizing the commercial assets in the consumer market by data analytics, Modcon AI/ML solutions generates high value by optimizing the assets from process real-time analytics and processes data they have acquired from the operations and productions. Modcon AI/ML technologies enables simply interacting with the process and incrementally improving control behavior.The purpose of Modcon AI-driven technologies is to provide process engineers with set of modern optimization tools, which enables connectivity, validation and prediction of main KPIs, which enables to take the correct decisions to maintain and improve effective industrial processes management. Deep Reinforcement Neural Network (DRNN) algorithms implemented in Modcon-AI solution can be used to optimize industrial processes for different strategic goals, allowing to shift focus intelligently and confidently. Predicted products quality is continuously updated against process analyzers data to allow the simulated process’ “digital twin” to continuously be trained to reach highest possible efficiency of the process at minimal environmental burden and lowest cost.NN-based dynamic models enables to calculate and predict physical properties and chemical compositions for different process streams, and proposes required set points, that will accomplish the calculated predictions. Process analyzers provides online analytic data, which is verified and validated against the laboratory results and predicted products quality. The simulated process’ “digital twin” is continuously updated (trained) by process analyzers to allow highest possible efficiency of the process at lowest cost. This method enables overall process optimization through integration of the network input and target KPIs, using NN dynamic modelling to maximize the overall profit and reduce environmental impact.Advanced ML methodologies are capable of leveraging historical, contextual, and often high-dimensional data in order to produce accurate prediction models. At the same time, even if one is equipped with an excellent prediction model, the optimization model(s) underlying a particular analytics application may be difficult to solve due to complicated objective functions and/or constraint structures. Therefore, it important to continuously monitor the accuracy of prediction, optimization and control – which are presented on system's HMI.Artificial planning and scheduling is a branch of Modcon-AI packages, that concerns the realization of strategies and planning of refinery activities ranges from determining which crude oil types to acquire to which products that should be produced and sold in the market. The simulated process’ “digital twin” is continuously updated and enables planning and scheduling of feedstock unloading and blending, production planning and process scheduling, and product blending and recipe optimization.Further investment in the AI/ML technologies for sustainable development means for Modcon adopting business strategies and developing advanced technologies that meet the needs of the enterprise today while protecting, sustaining and enhancing the human and natural resources that will be needed in the future.

Modcon-AI package provides an entire overview of the operation of the process units based on streams quality data