POP MART Launches Keith Haring Collaboration Art Toy
POP MART launched the MEGA Collection 1000% Space Molly x Keith Haring art toy, bringing to life the art of Keith Haring with Space Molly character.BEIJING, CHINA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POP MART, the global culture and entertainment company best known for art toys and collectible toys, launches the MEGA Collection 1000% Space Molly x Keith Haring art toy, bringing to life the art of Keith Haring with POP MART’s iconic Space Molly character.
Kenny Wong, the designer of Molly, says, “The process of creating this crossover artwork was like having a fantasy space journey with world-renowned artist Keith Haring.” With its barking dog and radiant baby elements, MEGA Collection 1000% Space Molly x Keith Haring features symbolic shapes and graffiti designs from Keith Haring’s iconic works. As with previous MEGA Collection 1000% Space Molly art toys, the latest crossover figure stands at 70cm and is dressed in a spacesuit with a helmet and a removable gun accessory. With the unique art style of Keith Haring’s work, the new release makes Keith Haring’s art accessible for art toy lovers.
As a high-end product line of POP MART, the MEGA Collection is created to satisfy the interests of art toy collectors, specifically those who enjoy high-end art toys. So far, POP MART has invested in expanding the MEGA Collection into more characters, including the company’s top IP figures, such as Molly, Skullpanda, Dimoo, Flabjacks, and Crybaby.
The MEGA Collection 1000% Space Molly x Keith Haring will be available on POP MART official website and AliExpress store on November 15th. The MEGA Collection 1000% Space Molly x Keith Haring is a partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.
Xiaoning Chen
POP MART
chenxiaoning@popmart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn