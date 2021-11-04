African American Filmmakers Showcase Short Films at the Inaugural Leimert Park Cultural Film Festival

Leimert Park Cultural Film Festival https://leimertparkfilmfest.com The Executive Team of Producers from the Film Festival. L to R: Billie King, Brandon Miree, Zarian Hadley (Executive Producer and Founder), Brooklyn Chance, and Shannan Tubbs "Clap" Featured Premiere Short Film - Cast and Crew Zarian Hadley, Director, Writer and Executive Producer and Thomas Lockhart, Executive Producer of "Clap" Zarian Hadley and Thomas Lockhart with the horses from the short film "Clap"

The event celebrated art, history and culture through the lens of African American artists and local community leaders

There are thousands of years of Black history yet to be discovered or seen,” — LPFF’s founder Zarian Hadley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inaugural Leimert Park Cultural Film Festival (LPFF) was a community event held in the heart of LA’s historic Leimert Park aka ‘Africatown,’ on October 23, 2021. This historic night featured a showcase of 10 Avant-garde filmmakers, a Red Carpet featuring a host of celebrities, business owners, entrepreneurs, and artists, including the cast of Clap (the featured premiere short film of the evening), who arrived in African-inspired attire on horseback. The festival also included the recognition of Local Elders and a Drum Blessing by Leimert Park’s own SHINE Muwasi. Three DJs provided music for the evening. DJ BeBe, DJ Dana, and DJ B smooth played top 40 Afrobeat tunes throughout the night and a MY SOCIETY live-jam session capped off the evening.

There was a tribute to the late Michael K. Williams, the Emmy award-nominated actor who passed earlier this year. Voiced from a poem by his friend and comedian Michael Colyar, it preceded the short film Father’s Day, starring Williams & his protege Jerod Haynes from NBC’s The Village. The short film was directed by Jim St. Germain.

The entire event was a celebration of the cultural identifiers of Africa and the diaspora including music, food, dance, and storytelling.

“There are thousands of years of Black history yet to be discovered or seen,” says LPFF’s founder Zarian Hadley.

The featured premiere short film Clap was directed by Hadley. The film is a tale as old as time itself. Clap is a music video that illustrates black love and culture before the stains of slavery. It encompasses the sound and sensuality of African culture past and present.

The other short films that screened that evening included The Magical Root, The Red Barn, 7 Sharp, Wade In The Water, History Is a Part Of Me, Sankofa City, Momma I Can't Breathe, and World Of Orisha.

The Leimert Park Film Festival’s executive team members received a certificate of recognition for their dedicated service to the community of Los Angeles from Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson from the 8th District and Senator Syndey Kamlager from the Senate District 30.

The executive team of producers includes Zarian Hadley (Executive Producer and Founder), Billie King, Brandon Miree, Shannan Tubbs, Brooklyn Chance, and Yvette Morales.

The local elders who received special recognition were Barbara Morrison, Sika Dwimfo, Rene "Mama Ne Ne" Fischer-Mims, Ben Caldwell, Chester Whitmore, and Daryl Darden for their outstanding commitment to the community of Leimert Park and beyond.

On behalf of the Leimert Park Cultural Film Festival Committee, they would like to extend a sincere appreciation to all of their sponsors: KNGZWRLD.com, Thomas Lockhart Stables, Pink Guerrilla Entertainment, MovieField Entertainment, History Is a Part of Me, Brooklyn Chance Entertainment, YM & Associates PR, NNaked, YBH, Sole Folks, Africa Town, Nappily Natural, All Tribes Watching, Hot and Cool Cafe, Zuhuri Beauty, and Perdue Inc.

Filmmakers interested in submitting their short films for next year’s festival please go to https://leimertparkfilmfest.com for updates and requirements.

Stay connected on Facebook @Leimertparkfilmfestival and Instagram @Leimertparkff.

For media inquiries please contact Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com

###

About The Leimert Park Cultural Film Festival

Grounded in the legacy of Leimert Park and the spirit of Sankofa, the Leimert Park Film Festival is dedicated to producing sustainable film and art initiatives that foster equity and access by providing a platform to: create and showcase films that honor the African-American experience, generate opportunities for a collaborative effort, stimulate socio-economic growth in our communities, and encourage youth engagement in meaningful art experiences.

The Leimert Park Film Festival is cultural anthropology through cinematography and the arts. We believe that art is a blueprint for generational wealth. With the understanding that we possess everything that we need, we maximize opportunities for emerging and established artists and filmmakers to meet collectively. We believe that our reach is not only here in Los Angeles, but to neighborhoods across the diaspora. We are committed to uplifting our ethereal essence and designing and executing artistic moments that will inherently be sewn into the fabric of our communities.

The Leimert Park Film Festival is indebted to our ancestors. Charged with the mission to create a new narrative rooted in black excellence, we’re here to memorialize ourselves unapologetically and to assert in our youth that artistic abundance and creative freedom are our birthrights.

~Leimert Park Film Festival Committee

Inaugural Leimert Park Cultural Film Festival 2021 Official Video Recap