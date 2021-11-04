Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At University Of Houston College Of Medicine Building Exclusive Preview

November 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the exclusive preview of the new University of Houston College of Medicine building. The event celebrated the developmental milestone in the construction of the new building fo the College of Medicine. In 2019, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 826 into law which established the University of Houston College of Medicine.

"This new facility, combined with outstanding faculty and community partners, will ensure that doctors who graduate from the University of Houston have the skills they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "More than that, the University of Houston College of Medicine will play a pivotal role in creating a healthier and safer future for the entire state of Texas. Even before the creation of this college, the University of Houston was a renowned tier one research university with outstanding programs in health and science-related fields—and the College of Medicine will continue that tradition and elevate this university as a leader in medical education."