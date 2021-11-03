Mayor Bowser and DC Health Encourage Families to Get Children 5-11 Years Old Vaccinated Against COVID-19
(Washington, DC) – Today, following approval from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced that families will be able to begin getting children who are 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, November 3. The arrival of a safe and effective vaccine for children is a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-19. In the coming days and weeks, every family who wants to have their child vaccinated will be able to conveniently access a free and safe vaccine.
As of this evening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old for Emergency Use Authorization. The vaccine is safe and lowers the chance of children getting and spreading COVID-19. The vaccine is 90% effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19. Children 5-11 years old will receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than adolescents and adults, approximately one-third the dose that people 12 and older get. Like the vaccine for people and 12 and older, children 5-11 will need to receive two doses of the vaccine taken three weeks apart.
In the coming days and weeks, the vaccine will be available at more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers across all eight wards. Listed below are sites, by ward, that are expected to begin vaccinating children this week. While some sites will be able to begin vaccinating children on Wednesday, November 3, many sites will begin vaccinating children later this week. As the District learns which sites have received their vaccine doses started vaccinations, that information will be updated on coronavirus.dc.gov. Additionally, vaccines.gov will get updated with which sites have the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning this weekend, the District will host pop-up vaccination clinics for children 5-11 years old at schools and other sites. These sites will not require appointments and more information about specific sites and hours for pop-up clinics this weekend will be released in the coming days.
Parents are encouraged to protect their families from COVID-19 by vaccinating their children and themselves as soon as possible. Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19 as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission. Especially as many families consider their holiday plans in the coming weeks, vaccination is an important way to protect children, older and medically vulnerable family members, and members of the community.
Below are sites that will receive initial doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Because many sites will not be able to begin vaccinating children until later this week, families are encouraged to check providers’ websites and coronavirus.dc.gov for more information about which sites have received their doses and started vaccinating children.
|
Ward
|
Facility Name
|
Address
|
Ward 1
|
Children’s National Hospital – Columbia Heights
|
3336 14th St. NW
|
Community of Hope – Marie Reed Health Center
|
2155 Champlain Street NW
|
Giant Pharmacy 378
|
1345 Park Rd. NW
|
Howard University Family Practice Plan
|
2041 Georgia Ave. NW, 3300 Tower
|
Kalorama Pharmacy
|
1841 Columbia Rd. NW
|
Mary’s Center – Ontario Road
|
2333 Ontario Rd. NW
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Columbia Road
|
1747 Columbia Rd. NW
|
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Upper Cardozo Health Center
|
3020 14th Street NW
|
Walgreens Store 17712
|
1306 U St NW
|
Ward 2
|
Alpha Peoples Drugs
|
1638 R St NW STE 1
|
Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Foggy Bottom
|
2021 K ST NW Suite 800
|
MedStar Georgetown Internal Medicine
|
3800 Reservoir Rd NW
|
Michelle Barnes Marshall, MD PC
|
2440 M street NW Suite 317
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Corcoran Street
|
1701 Corcoran St NW
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Wisconsin Avenue
|
1855 Wisconsin Ave NW
|
Ward 3
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Connecticut Avenue
|
5545 Connecticut Ave NW
|
Spring Valley Pediatrics
|
4850 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Suite 200
|
Walgreens Store 4445
|
3301 New Mexico Ave. NW
|
Ward 4
|
Children’s National Hospital – Shepherd Park
|
7125 13th Place NW
|
Mary’s Center – Georgia Avenue
|
3912 Georgia Avenue NW
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Georgia Avenue
|
3830 Georgia Ave NW
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Piney Branch
|
6500 Piney Branch Rd NW
|
Ward 5
|
Children’s National Hospital
|
111 Michigan Ave NW
|
Community of Hope Family Health & Birth Center
|
801 17th Street NE
|
CuraCapitol
|
1140 Varnum Street NE Suite 200
|
Mary’s Center – Ft. Totten
|
100 Gallatin St NE
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Maryland Avenue
|
1601 Maryland Ave NE
|
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Brentwood
|
1251b Saratoga Ave NE
|
Ward 6
|
Children’s National Hospital – Shaw
|
641 S Street NW
|
Grubb’s Pharmacy
|
326 E Capitol St NE
|
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill
|
700 2nd St NE
|
Perry School
|
128 M Street NW #50
|
Safeway Pharmacy – 4th Street
|
1100 4th St SW
|
Safeway Pharmacy – 14th Street
|
415 14th St SE
|
Safeway Pharmacy – L Street
|
490 L St NW
|
Ward 7
|
Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Fort Davis
|
3839 1/2 Alabama Ave SE
|
Elaine Ellis Center of Health
|
1627 Kenilworth Ave. NE
|
Safeway Pharmacy – 40th Street NE
|
322 40th St NE
|
Safeway Pharmacy – Alabama Avenue
|
2845 Alabama Ave SE
|
Unity Health Care, Inc. – East of the River
|
4414 Benning Road NE
|
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Minnesota Avenue
|
3924 Minnesota Ave NE
|
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Parkside
|
765 Kenilworth Terrace NE
|
Ward 8
|
Children’s National Hospital – Anacostia
|
2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE
|
Children’s National Hospital – THEARC
|
1801 Mississippi Ave SE
|
Community of Hope Conway Health & Resource Center
|
4 Atlantic Street SW
|
Family and Med Counseling
|
2041 Martin L. King Jr. Ave. SE, Suite 303
|
Giant #384
|
1535 Alabama Ave. SE
|
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Anacostia
|
1500 Galen St NE