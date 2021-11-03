Submit Release
Mayor Bowser and DC Health Encourage Families to Get Children 5-11 Years Old Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(Washington, DC) – Today, following approval from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced that families will be able to begin getting children who are 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, November 3. The arrival of a safe and effective vaccine for children is a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-19. In the coming days and weeks, every family who wants to have their child vaccinated will be able to conveniently access a free and safe vaccine.

As of this evening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old for Emergency Use Authorization. The vaccine is safe and lowers the chance of children getting and spreading COVID-19. The vaccine is 90% effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19. Children 5-11 years old will receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than adolescents and adults, approximately one-third the dose that people 12 and older get. Like the vaccine for people and 12 and older, children 5-11 will need to receive two doses of the vaccine taken three weeks apart.

In the coming days and weeks, the vaccine will be available at more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers across all eight wards. Listed below are sites, by ward, that are expected to begin vaccinating children this week. While some sites will be able to begin vaccinating children on Wednesday, November 3, many sites will begin vaccinating children later this week. As the District learns which sites have received their vaccine doses started vaccinations, that information will be updated on coronavirus.dc.gov. Additionally, vaccines.gov will get updated with which sites have the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning this weekend, the District will host pop-up vaccination clinics for children 5-11 years old at schools and other sites. These sites will not require appointments and more information about specific sites and hours for pop-up clinics this weekend will be released in the coming days.

Parents are encouraged to protect their families from COVID-19 by vaccinating their children and themselves as soon as possible. Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19 as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission. Especially as many families consider their holiday plans in the coming weeks, vaccination is an important way to protect children, older and medically vulnerable family members, and members of the community.

Below are sites that will receive initial doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Because many sites will not be able to begin vaccinating children until later this week, families are encouraged to check providers’ websites and coronavirus.dc.gov for more information about which sites have received their doses and started vaccinating children.

Ward

Facility Name

Address

Ward 1

Children’s National Hospital – Columbia Heights

3336 14th St. NW

Community of Hope – Marie Reed Health Center

2155 Champlain Street NW

Giant Pharmacy 378

1345 Park Rd. NW

Howard University Family Practice Plan

2041 Georgia Ave. NW, 3300 Tower

Kalorama Pharmacy

1841 Columbia Rd. NW

Mary’s Center – Ontario Road

2333 Ontario Rd. NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Columbia Road

1747 Columbia Rd. NW

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Upper Cardozo Health Center

3020 14th Street NW

Walgreens Store 17712

1306 U St NW

Ward 2

Alpha Peoples Drugs

1638 R St NW STE 1

Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Foggy Bottom

2021 K ST NW Suite 800

MedStar Georgetown Internal Medicine

3800 Reservoir Rd NW

Michelle Barnes Marshall, MD PC

2440 M street NW Suite 317

Safeway Pharmacy – Corcoran Street

1701 Corcoran St NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Wisconsin Avenue

1855 Wisconsin Ave NW

Ward 3

Safeway Pharmacy – Connecticut Avenue

5545 Connecticut Ave NW

Spring Valley Pediatrics

4850 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Suite 200

Walgreens Store 4445

3301 New Mexico Ave. NW

Ward 4

Children’s National Hospital – Shepherd Park

7125 13th Place NW

Mary’s Center – Georgia Avenue

3912 Georgia Avenue NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Georgia Avenue

3830 Georgia Ave NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Piney Branch

6500 Piney Branch Rd NW

Ward 5

Children’s National Hospital

111 Michigan Ave NW

Community of Hope Family Health & Birth Center

801 17th Street NE

CuraCapitol

1140 Varnum Street NE Suite 200

Mary’s Center – Ft. Totten

100 Gallatin St NE

Safeway Pharmacy – Maryland Avenue

1601 Maryland Ave NE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Brentwood

1251b Saratoga Ave NE

Ward 6

Children’s National Hospital – Shaw

641 S Street NW

Grubb’s Pharmacy

326 E Capitol St NE

Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill

700 2nd St NE

Perry School

128 M Street NW #50

Safeway Pharmacy – 4th Street

1100 4th St SW

Safeway Pharmacy – 14th Street

415 14th St SE

Safeway Pharmacy – L Street

490 L St NW

Ward 7

Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Fort Davis

3839 1/2 Alabama Ave SE

Elaine Ellis Center of Health

1627 Kenilworth Ave. NE

Safeway Pharmacy – 40th Street NE

322 40th St NE

Safeway Pharmacy – Alabama Avenue

2845 Alabama Ave SE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – East of the River

4414 Benning Road NE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Minnesota Avenue

3924 Minnesota Ave NE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Parkside

765 Kenilworth Terrace NE

Ward 8

Children’s National Hospital – Anacostia

2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE

Children’s National Hospital – THEARC

1801 Mississippi Ave SE

Community of Hope Conway Health & Resource Center

4 Atlantic Street SW

Family and Med Counseling

2041 Martin L. King Jr. Ave. SE, Suite 303

Giant #384

1535 Alabama Ave. SE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Anacostia

1500 Galen St NE

