Response to a Petition for a Guardian of a Minor Template

Idaho Legal Aid Services, Inc. has created the attached template that you can use to file a Response in an Idaho courthouse if a Petition for Appointment of a Guardian for a Minor has been filed.

In order to properly respond to a Petition for Guardianship of a Minor, you will need to file:

(1) a Response, and

(2) a Family Law Case Information Sheet for De Facto Custodian, Adoption, and Minor Guardianship Cases.

You may find both of these forms attached below.

 

You may also find additional guardianship forms at the Idaho Court Assistance Office's website: https://courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms/guardianship.

