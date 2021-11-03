How a Business Thrives in a Pandemic
Speaking of holiday gifting: it’s been a tough couple of years for everyone but especially for small businesses.ATWATER VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking of holiday gifting: it’s been a tough couple of years for everyone but especially for small businesses. People in Los Angeles are looking forward to finding gifts from the best of the best for mom, dad, siblings and loved ones. Atwater village can be described as many things. Many can sleep better at night knowing there are businesses that made it during the pandemic. The real question is what were some of the things a small business can do to make sure they stay afloat during a pandemic? Staying close with the local community can make or break a business. Some people actually prefer to shop at boutique businesses as opposed to huge corporate entities.
An example of this is a local business Treehaus LA. Owners Michelle and Saralynne have been talking about opening Treehaus 2 for awhile, and when they saw this adorable space they knew they found their second home. The treehaus buildout heroes worked their magic in record time despite social distancing. They were actually able to open on October 22, about a month after signing the lease. An amazing permanent sign is in the works.
The key to a successful business can be many things. It always good to have someone in your location that knows the local community. Someone on site to help you find fabulous things. They have gorgeous jewelry (exclusive to treehaus Silverlake), and select fashion for women, men and kiddos. Books, cards and home goods. All perfect for holiday gifting.
Speaking of holiday gifting: it’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, but especially for small businesses. People in Los Angeles as well as the entire United States are looking forward to having a prosperous holiday. It is nice to have local businesses that are helping you find what your looking for.
Shop local, shop early and have a wonderful holiday season.
Matthew Tropp
Blackthorn Publishing
+1 8186261191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook