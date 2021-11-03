Data Catalog Market Statistics 2021: Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Data Catalog Market

Data catalog market size is set to rise as it provides a crowdsourcing plan of metadata and annotations that permits every user to contribute their knowledge.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the growth of self-analytics data, proliferation of data in the modern world, and growing demand for business intelligence tools are the major drivers of the market. In addition, real-time availability of data, which helps to reduce the cost of infrastructure and gain business insights, fuels the data catalog market growth. However, lack of standardization in data management and data security & privacy concerns among different enterprises hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the investment in the AI-enabled data catalog solutions and rise in automation technology are anticipated to create major opportunities in the data catalog market.

The key players profiled in the data catalog market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Collibra, Alation Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Informatica, Alteryx, Inc., Zaloni, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com). The current and future data catalog market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

