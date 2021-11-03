American CEO Hosts Web Seminar On Leadership On October 21, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American CEO's Joel Trammell and Sherif Sakr presented a web seminar on leadership coaching on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. MDT. The October training seminar was the third in a five-part series of monthly webinars held by the American CEO organization and is intended to guide executive leaders and their teams into a successful future.

The seminar coached both aspiring and current CEOs as to how they can improve their leadership skills and guide the next generation of CEOs. The 30-minute seminar encompassed lessons on strategic decision making, positively influencing and guiding team members and peers, and the long-term, interactive development of employees.

According to the leadership of American CEO, "There are many tools available for CEOs from different sources. When it comes to the number one priority for delivering predictable performance, these three tools are the most important: management, leadership, and coaching. In this online seminar, we shared our definitions for these powerful levers, and the appropriate way to use them." At the conclusion of the seminar, attendees could participate in a Q & A discussion with Trammell and Sakr.

Earlier seminar topics have covered an overview of the CEO position and the various foundational basics and key conditions necessary for a CEO to be a successful leader across many fields and paths. An upcoming November 2021 seminar will discuss the responsibilities that a CEO must own and must never delegate.

American CEO offers executive coaching to current and aspiring CEOs in the form of peer groups and an abundance of resources and training sessions. Best-selling author and co-founder of American CEO Joel Trammell is a serial entrepreneur who has built a number of diverse organizations over the years. Under his leadership, he has guided organizations to successful exits with investor returns over the past three decades. He is the owner of Texas CEO Magazine, which reaches over ten thousand CEOs across the state. He is also a pioneer in the field of CEO education and training and now lends his knowledge and experience to CEOs looking to grow in their roles.

"As a leading CEO educator, Trammell regularly speaks at conferences and events nationwide," says American CEO in a statement shared through its website. "He has contributed to Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Inc.com, sharing his experience-based insight on business leadership topics. He has served on the boards of public, private, and non-profit organizations. He was named Chairman Emeritus of the Austin Technology Council and regularly teaches a course for Austin-based CEOs. Trammell holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and is a former instructor at the US Navy's Nuclear Power School. He currently lives in Austin, Texas, with his wife and their three children. In his free time, you might find him on his tennis court."

Sherif Sakr is the other half of the duo behind American CEO. Sakr spent his childhood in four countries and on three continents. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Cincinnati and international economics at the University of Denver. He had four careers before starting a wellness business with a staff of 60. As his business grew, he learned through experience that owning a business requires a unique set of skills and tools, both of which he acquired and adapted to himself by joining a CEO peer group. He later realized that he had a gift for coaching business owners and CEOs.

American CEO explains, "This profound realization led to this final career, facilitating CEO peer groups in Denver. In 2021, the opportunity arose to partner with Joel Trammell and use his content and experience to innovate the peer group concept by adding a practical curriculum in a classroom setting to help CEOs create predictable operations and growth. Having worked with dozens of executives, he knew that this was exactly what was needed, and American CEO was born." Sakr is well-regarded for his leadership and his ability to closely listen, deeply connect, and respectful guidance.

The online leadership seminar took place on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. MDT. It was free to attendees, and a recording of the event is available to registrants. For more information and to register for the next event, visit here.

To learn more about American CEO, contact the American CEO press office for more information on its CEO education, coaching and training services.



Related News: Former NBA Coach George Karl Joins American CEO for Upcoming Training and Coaching Event

###

For more information about American CEO, contact the company here:



American CEO

Press Contact

press@americanceo.com

Press Contact