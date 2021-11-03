Redistribution Layer Material Market Size ($301.6Mn by 2028) Lead by Consumer Electronic Devices (9.5% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The redistribution layer material market size to reach $301.6 million by 2028 from $159.8 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021to 2028; while market growth is driven by consumer electronics and semiconductor industry.

According to our latest market study on Redistribution Layer Material Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type [Polyimide (PI), Polybenzoxazole (PBO), Benzocylobutene (BCB), and Others] and Application [Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) and 2 5D/3D IC Packaging].

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 159.8 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 301.6 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 9.5% from 2021to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 175 No. Tables 98 No. of Charts & Figures 64 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Material Type, and Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Redistribution Layer Material Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems, LLC; ASE Group; Amkor Technology; Infineon Technologies AG; NXP Semiconductors; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; and SK Hynix Inc. are among the well-established players operating in the redistribution layer material market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the redistribution layer material market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the presence of large semiconductor manufacturing hubs in the region. Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea are prominent Asian countries that comprise large semiconductor manufacturing units. Also, inexpensive labor, skilled professionals, and lesser cost of raw materials in this region are driving the semiconductor industry. The proliferation of smartphones drives the demand for smaller circuit footprints, which, in turn, is creating the need for small and highly proficient circuits. As APAC is among the prominent regions for the industrial & manufacturing sector, which is positively influencing the growth of semiconductor packaging technology. In addition, the presence of companies such as ASE Group, Fujifilm, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Shin-Etsu Chemical within the Asian territory is another dominant factor impacting the market growth.

Growing Trend of Miniaturization of Consumer Electronic Devices is Expected to Drive the Redistribution Layer Material Market Growth During Forecast Period:

The consumer electronics industry is evolving at an exponential pace. The pressure of demands from the consumer side has been compelling suppliers to provide distinguished products and be the first movers in the market. Tough competition with peers in the consumer electronics industry has resulted in price wars leading to decreasing profitability for the manufacturers. As a result of these factors, manufacturers strive continuously for innovations in their product offerings. Often manufacturers have been curious about becoming the pioneers of new products in the market. The analog-to-digital conversion brought about many new standards in audio and video, which improved the quality and affordability of the digital multimedia experience.

Further, with the rise of broadband, accessing media has become easy and rewarding for consumers. The proliferation of smart products is driving the need for engineers to improve electronic product design and focus on delivering lower cost, lower power, and higher performance through the integration of discrete functions.

Today's smart products contain complex electronic systems that require flawless operation in the real world. Device miniaturization, support for multiple wireless technologies, faster data rates, and longer battery life demand rigorous analysis. Additionally, the demand for numerous feature integrations onto a single device has led to these electronics' complex circuit board designs. For instance, a smartphone includes a camera, calling function, torch, storage drives, connectivity with other devices, compatible ports for connections, a multimedia player, and many other functions. Similarly, other consumer electronic devices have been improving on similar lines, encouraging the semiconductor manufacturers to miniaturize the chips further and integrate more functionalities.

Redistribution Layer Material Market: Segment Overview

Based on material type, the redistribution layer material market is segmented into polyimide (PI), polybenzoxazole (PBO), benzocylobutene (BCB), and others. The polyimide (PI) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Polyimides are thermoplastics based on polymer materials with high melt viscosity and need higher pressure to shape molded pieces. A polymer material is necessary for the redistribution layer in advanced packaging techniques, which catalyzes the link between the solder bumps and the I/O pads. The redistribution materials are used as passivation layers for bumping and stress buffers. Polyimides have excellent chemical resistance, mechanical strength, thermal stability, and electrical properties. Thus, all these factors are expected to propel the demand for polyimides during the forecast period.

Based on application type, the redistribution layer material market is segmented into fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) and 2.5D/3D IC packaging. The 2.5D/3D IC packaging segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018. The rising costs of lithography steps and wafer processing in general at next-generation silicon nodes are pushing the industry to find alternatives to improve the efficiency and functionality of electronic devices. Furthermore, the industry is turning to 3D integration as a solution to combine diverse technologies such as logic, memory, RF, sensors, and so on in small form factors. Beyond 2.5D, 3D-ICs, also known as vertical stacking, provide quicker access to memory and lower latency between the memory and processor. The market drivers for 3D integration begin with high-end computing, servers and data centers, medical devices, and military and aerospace.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Redistribution Layer Material Market:

The global electronics & semiconductor industry is one of the major industries that suffered severe disruptions due to supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and factory & office shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is also one of the worst-affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods. This affected the manufacturing and sales of semiconductors such as chips. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America, also impacted business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors negatively affected the electronics & semiconductor industry and the RDL market in the short term. However, with the reopening of businesses post-lockdown following COVID-19 safety protocols and beginning vaccination drives, semiconductors' manufacturing has started.

