Apricot Solar Experts Announce Partnership with Smart Home Upgrade

Apricot Solar Experts, a solar panel installation company to offer free smart home upgrades.

By far the best pricing available for solar, got panels for my family’s homes and they love it. Helping the environment and saving money in the process!” — Megan Hernandez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is excited about the opportunity to provide more value for their customers by giving them access to products and services at no cost for 3 years. "We are very excited about this partnership," said Thomas Shelly of Apricot Solar Experts. “It will allow us to give our customers an unparalleled experience and a safe home."

"Apricot Solar Experts is always looking for opportunities to provide their customers with the best of the best. Apricot Solar Experts is already providing Tesla solar panels for maximum efficiency and with affordable pricing and 3 years of free smart home upgrades, going solar is made easier than ever,"

"Do you know that only a 600 credit score is required now and Government tax incentives are covering the entire solar project and no payments for the first year? Investing in renewable energy is a must have!"

“You can also have ten year roof warranty, if you let you do roofing and with our solar installation you will get 25 years of system warranty and 25 year power production guarantee!” said Thomas.

Apricot Solar Experts cover the entire United States and they have been in the solar business since 2016. Apricot Solar Experts want every home in the United States to use renewable energy sources.

"Government is supporting solar than ever before like In North Carolina, they give a 50% state tax incentive for 50% of your solar system and they STILL get the 26% gov tax incentive for solar." said Thomas.

"Being a father, I want to provide my children with the best--it bothers me that our young generation will live in a polluted world. I believe that with going solar we can bring significant changes," said Thomas.

Their website has all the information on their company and what they provide. They are also giving 10% off for their first 10 customers. "Imagine how much you can earn and contribute to society when you switch to solar".

Reaching Apricot Solar Experts is also very easy, there is a contact form on their website along with their phone number. They also provide 24/7 service so they can be reached at any time.

Apricot Solar Experts give a 25-year warranty on their solar panels and have no hidden charges. They also provide free quotes when called by phone. They do all types of solar installation, whether it is on-grid or off grid.

They are one of the few companies that are providing net-zero homes. "We have options to offer all, if you want to explore them just get on a call with us!" said Thomas Shelly.

