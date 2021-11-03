TxDOT ready to begin construction on Loop 88

LUBBOCK – TxDOT is making history this week, as the state begins work to transform FM 1585 into Lubbock’s second major state loop, Loop 88. Contractor Sacyr Construction USA, LLC, of Miami, Florida, began placing work zone signs along the Phase 3A and 3B Loop 88 project limits and prepping the work zone last week. Work is scheduled to begin on Nov. 8.

Phase 3A project limits are from Avenue U to Memphis Avenue, and 3B includes the area from Memphis to Chicago Avenue. Total cost for both phases is $154.8 million.

“Plans to redesign FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges and ramps, have been ongoing for more than 10 years now. We’re excited to finally turn dirt and see the hard work the TxDOT Lubbock District has put into research, public meetings and roadway designs becoming a reality,” said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area Engineer.

Crews will begin work by creating retention ponds at four location along the project limits before beginning work on the underground drainage system. Drivers can expect the speed limits in the project limits reduced to 50 mph as construction ramps up, and temporary paved detours as traffic is shifted to allow space for crews to safely work.

“Initially, the public will see a lot of dirt being moved as we work to make additional storage capacity for water runoff and drainage, and in the coming weeks, traffic will be shifted onto temporary paved detours; but we will continue to have one-lane of traffic in each direction throughout construction,” Wittie said.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and watch out for slow moving construction equipment, follow the posted speed limit, should expect delays, and are encouraged to seek alternate routes around the work zone.

Phases 3A and 3B are the first of seven phases (incorporated into 5 projects) to build a freeway facility, along Segment 3 of the Loop 88 corridor. Segment 3 spans from US 87 to US 62/82 in Wolfforth. Phase 3C, which includes the US 87 interchange, is the next project scheduled to begin construction in 2026.

Construction on Phase 3A and 3B is estimated to take up to five years to complete.