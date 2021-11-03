Application Virtualization Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Application Virtualization Market

Application virtualization is utilized by enterprises for better implementation, speed, efficiency, and operational process improvement.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to simplify application life cycle management process, and increasing adoption of cloud based technologies are the major factors driving the growth of application virtualization market. However, application security concerns in virtualized world can hamper the growth of market. Contrarily, increasing demand for virtualization is an opportunistic factor for global market.

Major players analyzed include Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Red Hat Inc., Symantec Corporation, SAP SE, and VMware Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Application Virtualization Market:

• Organizations are promoting work from home/anywhere policies, additionally the growing trend of BYOD has also set a deeper impact on cloud and virtualization based services. This scenario has led the organization to adopt effective software for ensuing the confidentiality of information within the devices and also protecting its integrity from theft or damage.

• Organization’s should take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious especially when opening links, emails or documents related to the subject COVID-19. Organizations should ensure their detection and alerting capabilities are functional while keeping an eye on the impact of having many remote workers.

