Endurance, Devotion, Agility: Colleen Kilbreath on German Longhaired Pointers
Colleen Kilbreath on Training and Caring for German Longhaired PointersQUECHEE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German Longhaired Pointers (GLPs) are known for their versatility, agility, and devotion. Skilled at hunting, these dogs are as athletic as they are loyal. Colleen Kilbreath is an artist by trade, but she’s also a trainer of these magnificent animals. She weighs in on the history and physical characteristics of these pointers. She also shares more about what makes this breed so special to her.
History and Status
The GLP is a type of gun dog, so named for its ability to locate and retrieve games. Their talent is particularly appreciated when hunting upland game, which includes game birds like quails and pheasants (sometimes even turkeys, depending on the area). GLPs exhibit energy and agility at their finest, especially for hunters who like to venture into new terrains. In North America, they’re most often used for squirrels and rabbits.
They were originally bred in the late 1870s in Germany through a mix of bird dogs and scent hounds. It was Baron von Schorlemer who would define the first standard for the breed. To this day, it remains the basis of modern purebreds.
While GLPs haven’t been officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKL) as an official breed, they are listed on its Foundation Stock Service, which allows their continued development while keeping official records. This concession on the part of the AKL may lead to designated status for these dogs in the future.
Characteristics of the German Long-Haired Pointer
GLPs have full tails and long coats, though their external markings are similar to the German Shorthaired Pointer. They may be brown, roan, or white in color, but unlike their shorthaired counterparts, they can never be black. Their coats are shiny and they can weigh up to 70 pounds.
These dogs are often compared to Setters, though they tend to be better for waterfowl hunting due to their natural affinity for water. Colleen Kilbreath has seen GLPs excel in every kind of landscape, including woods, prairies, and ponds.
GLPs are social animals and tend to be very gentle with hunters and their families. However, they do not always get along well with other animals. If introducing a GLP into a home with other pets (particularly cats), it might be better to bring them in as a puppy so they can become accustomed to the rules of the house from a very young age.
Enthusiastic Hunter by Day, Devoted Companion by Night
German Longhaired Pointers have a remarkable ability to know when they’re on job, which is one of the reasons why they’re so popular. When it’s time to head out into the fields, they’re able to channel all their energy into searching, tracking, and retrieving games.
When it’s time to head home, they become the ideal household pet. Gentle around children and obedient by nature, they’re good defenders and welcome additions for individuals and large families alike.
Training the German Longhaired Pointer
GLP owners know that socialization and exercise are an exceptionally important part of this dog’s upbringing. They need space to roam around and plenty of activity throughout the day. These dogs aren’t recommended for first-time owners as it can take some finesse to get them up to speed.
Colleen Kilbreath will get her next puppy from the Czech Republic, and she looks forward to training and hunting testing her new dog. Whether she’s headed into the forests or the fields, she knows she can teach her GLP the ropes. However, the real joy is the true companionship forged between her and the animal. Once she establishes a firm foundation of trust, there’s a real sense of camaraderie in every outing.
This connection is ultimately what has made the German Longhaired Pointer stand out for many people. Many dogs are loyal, but the GLP has the personality, versatility, and endurance to make even the most mundane routines a little more special. Their vivacious and rambunctious attitudes bring owners endless smiles, and their unconditional love knows no bounds.
Colleen Kilbreath and Her Dogs
Defining what makes a dog so special isn’t always easy for owners. The countless interactions that Colleen has had with her pointers over her lifetime have made for an unbreakable bond with this breed, though the sheer magnitude of happiness felt among these animals can be difficult for anyone to truly capture.
As she looks forward to her next puppy, Colleen Kilbreath considers what kind of hunt tests she’ll take them on and how she’ll introduce the dog to their new surroundings. Proper training is the key to receiving the many priceless gifts these dogs have to share with their owners. Colleen helps her puppies feel at home from the beginning and gives them the exercise, love, and purpose they need to be fulfilled.
