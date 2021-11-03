Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,369 in the last 365 days.

2.5MW Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer contributes to the popularization of “Green Hydrogen”

USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Green hydrogen", which utilizes renewable energy and electrolyzer to produce hydrogen, eliminates carbon emissions from the source and makes hydrogen the truly clean energy. It is becoming the focus of the industry as an emerging field to achieve climate goals. "Green hydrogen" has several advantages over traditional hydrogen production methods:

● The raw materials are "green", whether it is water or other renewable energy used to generate electricity, are environmentally friendly, and the electrolysis of water to produce hydrogen will only generate hydrogen and oxygen, not greenhouse emission to cause environmental pollution;
● "Green hydrogen" can solve the problem of redundancy and intermittent renewable energy.
● The feedstock water used for hydrogen production is one of the most readily available resources in real life, so there is no need to consider the amount of feedstock. People in the industry generally believe that hydrogen as an important industrial feedstock and clean fuel will form a competitive pattern of the coming decades. And we have already seen the demand for green hydrogen is rapidly growing now.

At present, the emergence of Angstrom’s 2.5MW Containerized single-stack Hydrogen Production System has contributed to the popularization of “green hydrogen”. This system adopts advanced water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology, the total footprint only occupies 2 of 40ft containers (1 40ft and 2 20ft). The system can be modularized to 10MW/100MW or larger module scales.

The successful development and production of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a breakthrough in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

Dan Crocker
Angstrom Advanced Inc.
+1 781-267-4335
daniel@verdellc.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

2.5MW Containerized Hydrogen Electrolyzer contributes to the popularization of “Green Hydrogen”

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.