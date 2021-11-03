FACT SHEET: Leader Hoyer’s AMAZON21 Legislation

AMAZON21 fixes that problem by establishing a $9 billion trust fund to finance bilateral forest-conservation and terrestrial carbon-sequestration projects at the national or sub-national level within developing countries through results-based payments. These types of conditional-financing mechanisms are a critical tool envisioned in the Paris Agreement to preserve and enhance forests and other natural carbon sinks that absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, and they are only triggered when the developing country or sub-national local partner carries out actions agreed-to in advance and are independently verified.