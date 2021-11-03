November Fish and Game Commission Meeting to Open with Nonpublic Session

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 November 3, 2021

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission meeting scheduled for November 9, 2021, at NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, in Concord will commence at 1:00 p.m. The Commission will immediately enter into a nonpublic session to consider a legal matter.

Meetings of the NH Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/about/commission.html.

