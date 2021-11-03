(Video) MEK Resistance Units in Iran Distribute Anti-Regime Slogans in Cities, Marking Cyrus the Great Day
On October 28th, 2016, thousands of Iranians went to Pasargadae to pay tribute to Cyrus the Great and many ended up protesting against the Iranian regime.
Unsurprisingly, the regime took every measure to prevent the gathering of Iranians in Pasargadae to commemorate Cyrus the Great who wrote the world’s first charter of human rights. Iran’s regime has been condemned by the United Nations year after year for human rights abuses including the execution of minors and suppression of ethnic and religious minorities. Its bleak record includes the execution of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.
The internal network of the Iranian opposition movement the Mojahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK Iran), inside Iran, has organized in recent days a series of activities marking Cyrus the Great Day. The MEK’s internal network, known as the Resistance Units, distribute anti-regime slogans in cities across Iran:
“Hail to Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will fight and take back Iran.”
Tehran— “Cyrus, Mosaddegh, we will fight and take back Iran”
Tehran— “No to the mullahs and no to the Shah, long live Mosaddegh”
Shahriar (Tehran)— “The MEK will continue the path of Cyrus and Mosaddegh”
Tehran— “We will fight and take back Iran”
Tehran— “Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will continue your path”
Tehran— “No to the Crown (Shah) and no the Turban (mullahs), the mullahs’ end is near.”
Shiraz— “Cyrus, Mosaddegh, we will fight and take back Iran”
Shiraz— “Down with oppressors, be it the Shah or the mullahs.”
Shiraz— “Iranians are aware, they detest the Shah and the mullahs”
Shiraz— “The tyrant mullahs never thought to reach their end. However, the people are aware now thanks to the MEK’s revelations. No to the Crown (Shah) and no the Turban (mullahs), the mullahs’ end is near. Down with oppressors, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader. Cyrus, Mosaddegh, we will fight and take back Iran.”
Qazvin— “Commemoration of the Cyrus the Great Day. Hail to Cyrus and Mosaddegh.”
Mashhad— “Down with tyranny. Down with fundamentalism. Hail to Mosaddegh and Cyrus.”
Mashhad— “Down with tyranny and fundamentalism. Hail to Cyrus the Great.”
Neyshabur— “Hail to Cyrus and Mosaddegh”
Karaj— “Hail to Mosaddegh and Cyrus”
Kermanshah— “Hail to Mosaddegh and Cyrus, long live Iran and the MEK. No to the Shah and the mullahs. Down with the oppressors.”
Izeh— “Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will continue your path,” Cyrus, Mosaddegh, we will fight and take back Iran”
Behbahan— “Iranians are aware, they detest the Shah and the mullahs”
Ardabil— “Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will continue your path”
Ardabil— “Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will continue your path. We hope for a free Iran. No to mullahs’ dictatorship.”
Tabriz— “Hail to Mosaddegh and Cyrus”
Gorgan— “No to the mullahs and no to the Shah, long live Mosaddegh”
Gorgan— “Down with oppressors, be it the Shah or the mullahs.”
Sarab— “Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will continue your path”
Rasht— “Cyrus and Mosaddegh, we will continue your path”
Qom— “Down with oppressors and fundamentalism. Hail to Mosaddegh and Cyrus. Hail to freedom. Hail to Rajavi.”
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI).
