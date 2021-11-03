BeMotion Inc Canada will be relocating Headquarters to Aventura-Florida on December 1st 2021
BeMotion Inc Canada will be relocating officesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "First, we would like to thank you all for your loyalty and business with our company in the past two years in Canada.
However, we regret to inform you that BeMotion Inc Canada closed its business activities on October 1st, 2021 and will no longer be operating from Toronto, Canada.
Please note that all sales activities will continue from our headquarters in Florida, the United States starting December 1st, 2021.
Thank you and Happy Holidays"
BeMotion Inc (Canada)
55 Stewart St.
Toronto, Ontario M5V-2V8
October 1st, 2021
Rand Abu Taha
BeMotion Inc. (Canada)
