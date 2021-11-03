Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2028
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Trends – Advent of cloud-based delivery mode
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.
healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.
Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.
driving factor is increase in the demand for better patient care and stringent government regulations. Advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud storage, have boosted the demand for healthcare supply chain management. Since supply chain objectives are not always aligned within hospitals, the market can be fragmented and inefficient. The supply chain management providers might prefer to use a product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital’s purpose is to procure a quality product which it can afford.
The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.
Some major players in the market include SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.
Key Highlights of Report
In December 2020, Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced the acquisition of ABS Vaccines, thereby expanding its product/service portfolio. The acquisition would strengthen Sterling’s mission to provide an innovative solution that would increase efficiency across the healthcare sector.
The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.
The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud helps in sharing and integrating information from different locations. It also reduces the cost of installation and maintenance.
North America held the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to presence of key market players and adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The U.S. holds a major share of the market in the region, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Purchasing Management Software
Procurement software
Strategic Sourcing Software
Supply Management Software
Capital Purchasing Software
Transportation Management Software
Inventory Management Software
Warehouse Management Software
Implant Management Software
Order Management Software
Consignment Management Software
Tissue Management Software
Hardware
Barcodes & Barcode Scanners
RFID Tags & Readers
Systems
Others
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Overview of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Advent of cloud-based solutions
4.2.2.2. Large scale drug counterfeit
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the implementation
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…!
