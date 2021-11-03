Ambulatory EHR Market Overview with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Ambulatory EHR Market Trend – Rise in government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ambulatory EHR Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Ambulatory EHR market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Ambulatory EHR market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing need to minimize operating costs in the healthcare sector, the global ambulatory EHR market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increasing government efforts to introduce EHR systems in healthcare organizations are projected to promote growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Moreover, rising government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records are anticipated to boost the global ambulatory EHR market further during the forecast period.

Increasing need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare industry and rising government initiatives to implement EHR solutions in healthcare facilities are driving the ambulatory EHR market.

Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trend – Rise in government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The cloud-based ambulatory EHR solution offers advantages such as seamless installation, cost-effective deployment, reduction in IT requirements, comprehensive cooperation between healthcare professionals and patients, and excessive interoperability. This is anticipated to boost the segment in the near future.

Due to the ability of large practices to address quality issues of electronic health records, the large practice segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing capital spending is another driver of the segment.

The practice management segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Application of practice management enables improvement in the management of clinical practices by expanding efficiency of the practice and lowering costs. In addition, advantages such as reduction in transcription costs and improved approaches to documenting are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Ambulatory EHR market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ambulatory EHR market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ambulatory EHR industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ambulatory EHR market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ambulatory EHR industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

