The Fertility Agency: New Name, Same Compassionate Service

Sister companies join together to provide compassionate and professional services.CALIFORNIA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-owners Kathryn Kaycoff and Lauri Berger de Brito are announcing the official hard launch of their rebranding on November 2, 2021, in honor of National Fertility Day. They are overjoyed to announce the unification of their two sister companies under one umbrella called The Fertility Agency.
Since its inception in 2004, the company has expanded and changed to keep up with the fast-paced industry. While this is a significant shift, their underlying values and commitment to professionalism, transparency, and care have not changed at all. Intended parents, gestational surrogates, egg donors, and all third party professionals throughout the world will continue to get the same services under a new brand and with a new design.
The United States fertility industry has a market size of $2.3 billion in revenue as of 2021. The industry is predicted to grow by 3.1% in the next few years. The Fertility Agency has spent the last few months putting their hearts and souls into building a new image that accurately portrays who they are: kind, competent, and dedicated specialists assisting clients in having a successful and uncomplicated journey. They've made it their mission to grow as individuals and as a company team with intention for almost 18 years.
More About The Company
The Fertility Agency has been assisting couples in starting families since 2004, making it one of the world's oldest agencies. Since then, they've assisted in the formation of over 1100 families (and counting). One of the reasons for their success is that their help is truly coming from their hearts. Whether you're a surrogate, egg donor, or intended parent, they understand what you're going through because every single one of their staff has dealt with, assisted with, or will deal with reproductive issues at some point in their lives.
Before they were blessed with their babies, Kathryn Kaycoff and Lauri de Brito, co-owners of the Fertility Agency, went through multiple IVF cycles, many miscarriages, a combined total of 200+ embryos, 5 Gestational Surrogates, and 6 Egg Donors (and a partridge in a pear tree). Unfortunately, not only did they struggle to get and retain a pregnancy, but they also had a hard time finding supportive and dependable fertility resources. It was their dream to create The Fertility Agency, the type of agency they wished had been available for them during their own fertility experiences. It started as a labor of love, and they've been running their agency with the same dedication and professionalism ever since. They are always available for advice, support, and individualized care to their intended parents, surrogates, egg donors, and employees.
It is critical to work with a reputable agency in this day and age. The Fertility Agency has never been sued or been subjected to legal action. They operate with integrity and transparency, and they are convinced that you will notice the difference in their approach to business from the very first phone call. Before dedicating themselves to assisting others on their reproductive journeys, Lauri and Kathryn had years of corporate experience. Both were television writers/producers and find humor in the fact that now, instead of ‘producing television’ they ‘produce babies’ - a much better end result! In addition, the top infertility clinics, psychologists, attorneys, and support staff in the country recognize their unique blend of heart, head, and experience and consistently refer their intended parents, egg donors, and surrogates to them.
The Future of The Fertility Agency
According to co-owners Kathryn and Lauri, the changes they have made to the company empowered them. They will continue to commit to their increasing network of friends, clients, and family from all over the world in the spirit of rebranding, and will give the same high degree of professionalism that everyone has grown to expect from them. They want to take this opportunity to express their gratitude to their former and current intended parents, surrogates, and egg donors for their trust, friendship, and unwavering support. Under the new name, The Fertility Agency, they look forward to continuing to provide world-renowned compassionate, professional quality treatment in family creation.
