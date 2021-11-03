InsuredMine Announces Integration with XDimensional Technologies’ Nexsure Insurance Platform
The integration creates a seamless sales and marketing automation experience for customers using both platforms.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsuredMine, an all-in-one sales automation driven CRM platform for agencies, brokers, and aggregators offering metrics and analytics data visualizations, sales, marketing, phone, payments, reviews, and forms - today announced a new technical integration with XDimensional Technologies’ Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing, and distribution solution. The integration will provide a two-way sync between Nexsure and InsuredMine CRM.
Raution Jaiswal, CEO, and co-founder of InsuredMine explains, “Between demanding client requirements, fierce competition, and day to day challenges - the insurance industry is rapidly approaching the precipice of profound digital and structural change.”
Jaiswal continues, “InsuredMine identifies and analyzes insurance trends, and each of our enhancements is crafted to overcome these challenges while helping agencies increase their profits, and the integration with the Nexsure Insurance Platform is a shining example of this effort paying off for both partners’ customers.”
Cutting-edge tech stacks like Nexsure and InsuredMine are paving the way for retail agencies, wholesalers, and MGAs to worry less about day-to-day operations and tedious engagement processes and focus more on writing insurance policies and retaining their insured.
“As we continue to invest in our technology, we are offering our customers the ability to take advantage of other solutions while providing partners like InsuredMine access to integration with the Nexsure Insurance Platform through available APIs. We are excited to bring another value-added integration to our platform,” stated Krista Weaver, COO at XDimensional Technologies.
About InsuredMine:
InsuredMine is an all-in-one sales, CRM, and marketing automation platform specially designed for insurance agencies. InsuredMine is well-integrated with industry-leading software for insurance agencies. InsuredMine helps agents to convert prospects, engage and retain clients based on its SEAM model of Sales, Engagement, Analytics, and Mobility. InsuredMine is focused on helping Insurance agencies and agents deliver better service to their clients and efficiently grow their books of business. To learn more about InsuredMine, visit https://www.insuredmine.com/
About XDimensional Technologies Inc
XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions drive efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management and are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.
