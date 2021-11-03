Texas Black-Owned ‘Churchy Date’ App Answers Guess Who’s Coming to Thanksgiving Dinner

Find Your Sanctified Boo Churchy Date Get the Holy Hookup

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers found loneliness hit an all-time high during the pandemic. With millions of lockdown-weary singles looking for their better half, an innovative mobile app is changing the dating narrative. Introducing Churchy Date, a unique platform where users find intimate and spiritual connections with other Christian singles. This year was incredibly taxing for finding romance, but for those who are ready to lift their masks and reconnect with love — Churchy Date offers a friendly, fun, and faith-filled experience.

This Thanksgiving, instead of muddling through another turkey dinner with endless questions about your love life, singles can bring home the mate of their dreams to meet mom and dad. Churchy Date, brainchild of digital inventor and comedic genius Damon Collins, is a lighthearted approach to a very touchy subject. This Black-owned dating app is the first of its kind to incorporate the nuances of the Christian faith with Black culture and humor. Collins, a technology strategist, and interface engineer, knows being a Christian is a lifetime walk, so he incorporates a list of questions to reveal what being a Christian means to each user.

Experts found 3 out of 5 Christian singles are using more than one app at a time to find Mr. or Mrs. Right, but on Churchy Date’s unique platform users get the “Holy Hookup.” Each profile includes questions unique to the Black Christian experience, along with photos, videos, and a real-time chat function. While Americans are staying single longer, with the average age of marriage at 27 years old, Churchy Date makes the dating game a jovial experience, reminding Christians it is not a sin to laugh. The user-friendly mobile application invites users to “Swipe right if the match is well with your soul. If not, extend the left swipe of disfellowship.”

This inspiring digital creation is helping Christians from coast-to-coast to find a meaningful relationship through Faith, laughter, and love.

For more information, contact Damon at damon@churchylife.com or 307-429-0310.