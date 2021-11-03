Gallium Nitride Market Size, Top Countries Data, Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Gallium Nitride Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Outlook of Gallium Nitride Market Growth

The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.

The research study puts forward an exhaustive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economic landscape. The outbreak has devastated the current business scenario, which has led to a further negative impact on manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry. The report discusses the major impact of the outbreak on the present market scenario. Therefore, the report is intended to offer essential details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available in the global market to all the vendors and companies participating in the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.

North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.

The report provides extensive coverage of strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships and agreements. It offers an accurate competitive landscape scenario of the Gallium Nitride market based on both regional and global scale to offer the companies insightful data to capitalize on the emerging growth prospects and maximize their investment returns.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Critical points included in the report

The latest study is inclusive of a detailed examination of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Gallium Nitride market.

It offers a synopsis of the various factors fueling or restraining market growth.

Moreover, the report helps businesses at the time of decision-making by providing helpful insights into the global market, as well as its varied segments and sub-segments.

