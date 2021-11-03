District Heating Valves Market size worth $ 14,563.44 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.09% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growth of the market is mainly accounted to increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems. The growth of this market is further fueled owing to rapid adoption in the smart cities, with the growing population in the prominent cities resulting in global warming.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ District Heating Valves Market ” By Type (Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Monoblock & Short Valves, Butterfly Valves), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global District Heating Valves Market size was valued at USD 10,683.66 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14,563.44 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=177018

Browse in-depth TOC on “ District Heating Valves Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global District Heating Valves Market Overview

In district heating, these valves play a crucial part in the heating transport and distribution center & substation for controlling the system connection. These valves are used in sectioning the district heating which helps in regular servicing, maintenance, and repairs instead of entire shutting off of the entire system. Ball valves, butterfly valves, monoblock & short valves, and gate valves are some of the prominently used district heating valves. The ball valve has gained an irreplaceable position in the district heating systems and is the most used valve type. This is mainly due to its long service life, even when the valve is not in use for a long time and reliable sealing as compare to other valves. There is significant demand for the for-heating system across the globe, which is driving the demand for district heating solutions.

The growth of the market is mainly accounted to increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems. Environmental benefits of using district heating when compared to the fossil fuel district heating is pushing the adoption in various countries. Stringent government regulation pertaining to carbon emissions coupled with the ongoing adoption of heating systems will further drive the district heating valve market. District heating with combined heat and power (CHPDH) emerges as one of the most economic ways to reduce carbon emissions, which is promoting its adoption in various developed and developing nations. The growth of this market is further fueled owing to rapid adoption in the smart cities, with the growing population in the prominent cities resulting in global warming. Thus, there exists an urgent need for an efficient energy usage system such as district heating. The District heating and cooling systems (DES) offer centralized heating and cooling to buildings in the smart city that are connected to and powered by localized utility facilities.

The market is expected to grow at a robust rate owing to booming demand for solar district heating, thus, requiring different valves for efficient controlling of the system connection. Furthermore, due to environmental concerns, a majority of industries and government bodies are replacing conventional district heating systems with solar district heating. Advanced infrastructural developments such as smart cities and planned constructions, coupled with soaring investments in the installation of green building structures present substantial opportunities for district heating valve providers as new buildings require heating systems. On the flip side, the high cost of the raw materials as well as the higher cost incurred for manufacturing of the precise components is hampering the market growth.

Key Developments

KE KELIT NZ Announce exclusive distributors for BROEN Valve Technologies with BROEN BALLOFIX® and BALLOFIX® FullFlow branded products in New Zealand in Kristiansand.

World-Valve B.V., a part of AVR group to AVK Industrial Nederland B.V, which shall provide valves, fittings and valve accessories.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Danfoss, Broen (Aalberts), AVK Group, Samson, Klinger, COMEVAL VALVE SYSTEMS, Böhmer GmbH, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global District Heating Valves Market On the basis of Type, and Geography.

District Heating Valves Market, By Type Ball Valves Gate Valves Monoblock & Short Valves Butterfly Valves Others







District Heating Valves Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market By Component (Sensors, Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control valves, Industrial PC, Control devices), By Solution (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management (PAM)), By Industry(Process Industry and Discrete Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Ball Valves Market By Type (Oil and Gas Pipes, Agricultural and Irrigation Pipes, Water Supply Pipes, Sewage Systems), By Size (Up To 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50”, 50” and above), By Application(Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building and Construction), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market By Component (EGR Valve And Cooler, Turbine, Compressor, Evaporator), By Technology (Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Turbocharger, Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, Truck, Hybrid), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Valves Market Size By Valve Type (Ball Valve Market, Butterfly Valve Market, Gate Valve Market), By Material Type (Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based), By Industry (Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater, Chemical), By Size (Up to 1”, 1”–6”), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Plug Valves Manufacturers distributing gases, liquids and non-abrasive slurries

Visualize District Heating Valves Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter