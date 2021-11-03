Juice Market | Regional Segmented Analysis Based on Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2030

Juice Market

Fruit juice manufacturers have been considerably impacted by increased consumption and awareness regarding health in pandemic.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juice is a drink made from the extraction or pressing of the natural liquid contained in fruits & vegetables. It can also be referred to liquids that are flavored with concentrate or other biological food sources, such as meat or seafood, such as clam juice. It is commonly consumed as a beverage or used as an ingredient or flavoring in food or other beverages, as for smoothies. Juice emerged as a popular beverage choice after the development of pasteurization methods enabled its preservation without using fermentation (which is used in wine production). The largest fruit juice consumers are New Zealand (nearly a cup, or 8 ounces, each day) and Colombia (more than three quarters of a cup each day). Fruit juice consumption on an average increases with country income level.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12070

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Fruit juice manufacturers have been considerably impacted by increased consumption and awareness regarding health in pandemic. Quarantine, social distancing across multiple nations, and reduced social gatherings have impacted the demand for ready to eat and easy to consume healthy supplements. Many of fruit juice manufacturers are taking significant initiatives for healthy drinks to higher extent. These manufacturers have been seeing a constant sale in their products and stability in demand during the coming months of this fiscal year.

In the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a growing awareness among people; the demand for immunity booster through ready to drink juices has been increased. Protein, vitamin, and other essential ingredients in fruit juices is anticipated to grow substantially during the coming years, with the rise in awareness. Thus, the impact of pandemic has been neutral for the packed fruit juice industry across the globe and hence, a stable growth can be observed in the in industry during the coming years, with many opportunities of new products development for the manufacturers.

Impact of pandemic on food services industry is providing an opportunity to manufacturers to provide consumer-packaged goods (CPGs) with safety standards. Ready to drink products are manufactured with maintaining safety and security of employees, suppliers, and retail partners. In addition, e commerce is providing better opportunity to the fruit juice manufacturers to reach out consumer with safety standards. Among others, Walmart, Instacart, and Amazon have made considerable investments in capacity for fulfillment and distribution.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12070

Top Impacting Factors

The consumption of soft drinks, such as colas and flavoured sodas, is reducing globally as they have high sugar content, artificial colouring, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine which can cause negative effects on the human body. Owing to this, many consumers are shifting from carbonated drinks toward natural fruit juices.

Changes in lifestyles and altering eating patterns of the consumers have resulted in an increased intake of affordable, healthy, and quick sources of nutrition like packaged fruit juices, thereby catalysing the growth of the market.

To expand the consumer-base, manufacturers are introducing a wide array of flavours, and producing preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices. In addition to this, growth in the food & beverage industry is boosting the overall demand for fruit juices worldwide.

Earlier, several players were hesitant to sell their products in the emerging countries due to the lack of infrastructure and storage facilities. Nonetheless, with a rise in the number of organized retail outlets, several players are now willing to invest in these markets which is expected to boost the growth of the fruit juice industry.

Market Trends

Super Fruits and No Calorie Products Fuel Market Growth in Health Drinks Sector

Countries in Asia and Southeast Asia hold lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the juice market. European and American countries are lucrative locations for innovative product launches. The concept of value-added juices is growing rampant in the market landscape. Super fruits such as blueberries, avocados, and cherries are being mixed with cereals and proteins to cater to the meal replacement trend. Manufacturers are increasing the availability of clean label products with as few ingredients as possible to gain market recognition.

Reduced sugar fruit juices are in high demand by pro health customers. The soft drinks industry is grabbing the attention of companies in the juice market, since the trend of no calorie products is surging. On the other hand, manufacturers are tapping into incremental opportunities with vegetable juices that are mixed with other fruit juices to reduce the overall sugar content.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12070

Traceability Information and Actual Fruit Content Increase Product Recall

Several people are developing interest in natural fruit juices. Companies in the juice market are capitalizing on this trend to introduce local and regional ingredients that bolster product recall. It has been found that Germany holds lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the juice market to expand their business in terms of volume and sales. The high per capita consumption of fruit juices and nectars in Germany has created revenue opportunities for manufacturers who are increasing their output capacities in orange, apple, and multivitamin fruit juices.

Consumer information has become important to draw sales, since customers are uncertain about actual fruit content and presence of added sugar. Traceability is a recurring trend in the market landscape, as consumers are increasingly taking interest in the source of fruits. CBD (Cannabidiol) and coconut water are meeting the social media friendliness test for future innovations in juices.

Top Key Players: Citrus World Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Welch Foods Inc

Similar Reports:

Panthenol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/panthenol-market-A09857

Japanese Sake Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japanese-sake-market-A11704

Food Biodegradable Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-biodegradable-packaging-market-A11743