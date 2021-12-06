SOS THREESIXTY, INC. ANNOUNCES ITS SUPPORT OF THE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS FOR STUDENT SAFETY
New Asynchronous Online Boundary Training Course & Workshop Benefits CAIS Member Schools
The advice the training provides is authentic, coming from a place of care and concern for educators, and conveys a strong commitment to a student safety mission.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. announces its support of the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS) to strengthen and empower teaching and non-teaching staff to have the safest and most meaningful relationships with students. The company’s new asynchronous online course, “Boundary Training for Schools: Creating a Culture of Safety” – along with an optional follow-up workshop experience – will be made available to CAIS member schools at 50% off the yearly administration fee, with staff able to take the course at $45.95 per learner.
— Mike Hanas, Head of San Francisco Friends School
The 30-minute, self-paced online training, is the only asynchronous boundary training designed specifically for independent schools. The program includes valuable safety resources that provide actionable steps that school communities could take immediately to become safer, helping to protect full-time and seasonal staff from unintentional mistakes, misunderstandings, and misconduct. Additionally, as part of the yearly administrative fee, schools have access to expert guidance on this subject, after the training, which provides learners with an opportunity to discuss any situation that may arise – or to address any questions.
“Establishing strong and healthy boundaries between teachers, school staff and students is fundamental to having a successful learning environment,” said Nicole Mann, co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. “With practical and relatable examples and case studies, this Boundary Training will help protect everyone in the school and will leave all staff with a much clearer understanding of their roles and responsibilities.”
The online course, which is applicable to all members of a school community, is available at $45.95 per staff member and takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The yearly access and administrative fee of $995 (which will be discounted 50%) also allow schools to enroll additional learners at any time throughout the year. A Certificate of Completion – for insurance and legal requirements - is also included.
About CAIS
The California Association of Independent Schools establishes ambitious educational standards, fosters respect for the diversity and dignity of humanity, and promotes collaboration and social responsibility. The Association supports and challenges its schools through an innovative accreditation program that provokes deep reflection, analysis, and institutional commitment to action, as well as through the offering of professional development, relevant research, and informed counsel to the heads and trustees who endeavor to lead those schools effectively. Strengthening schools since its founding in 1941, CAIS strives to bring a compelling and compassionate voice to statewide and national conversations about education, advocating for the continual improvement of learning environments for all children and adolescents — both in CAIS schools and beyond.
About SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is comprised of individuals who have devoted their lives and careers to protecting children. Through a deep understanding of the unique privilege and enormous responsibility that comes with working with children and being an integral part of their present and future success, SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.’s programs are relatable and effective. The company creates boundary training courses for independent schools in the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.sosthreesixty.com.
