Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market To Reach USD 6.00 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market

The rising demand for dietary supplements and the increasing emphasis on fitness & a healthy lifestyle has resulted in boosting the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There are four major types of whey protein, namely whey protein concentrate, native whey protein, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein [HWP]. One of the main differences of hydrolyzed whey protein as compared to the other types of whey protein is the process of manufacturing. There are additional processes, though, which, hydrolyzed whey has to go through. Under these additional processes, the whey protein is exposed to acid, heat, or enzymes to disintegrate the bonds holding amino acids together. It is usually claimed by protein makers that this process pre-digests the protein, enhancing bioavailability, enhances protein synthesis, and makes it easier to digest. This type of whey protein is considered to be unique because of the concentration of small peptides. HWP can provide super-protein nutrition that can be consumed by everyone, and it is particularly beneficial for individuals with digestive issues or have issues with digesting protein food sources. Studies indicate towards the fact that high-DH hydrolyzed protein leads to more drastic uptake of amino acids, and it can be more effective in applications associated with tissue repair, as compared to amino acids or intact proteins. Due to high degree of bioavailability, high-DH WPH may help in enhancing muscle recovery, support immune system function, and improve intestinal health, among others. Along with the benefits mentioned above, factors like the increasing emphasis on fitness and healthy lifestyle and rising demand for dietary supplements is fostering the growth of the sector.

Report for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2672

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to, increasing rate of obesity, associated elevating demand for food products with high portion of protein, the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence rate of health conditions like sarcopenia, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydrolyzed-whey-protein-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market held a market share of USD 2.40 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.6% during the forecast period.

• In context to Form, the Capsulated segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 11.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 34.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Capsulated segment is attributed to the increasing demand for HWP for various therapeutic applications due to its biological components, immune-enhancing properties and ability of act as antihypertensive, antioxidant, which requires this type of whey protein in capsulated form, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In context to Distribution Channel, the Offline segment held a larger market share of more than 70.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Offline segment is attributed to the fact that it is highly preferred channel for distribution as it provides with the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business that is beneficial in building loyalty, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to Application, the Dietary Supplements segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Dietary Supplements segment is attributed to the fact that due to high degree of bioavailability, high-DH WPH may help in enhancing muscle recovery, support immune system function, and enhance intestinal health among others, which results in high demand of HWP in dietary supplements.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to the continuous growth of the nutraceutical industry, food & beverage sector and expanding pharmaceutical industry, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

• Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Agropur, Glanbia, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Hilmar Cheese Company, American Dairy Products Institute, Warkem Biotech PVT.LTD., Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Maruti Protech.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2672

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market according to Form, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Powdered

• Capsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Dietary Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

Get Discount on the Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2672

Key questions answered by the report

• What was the market size of the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market in 2020?

• What is the expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of Hydrolyzed Whey Protein ?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market?

• Which are the key companies operating in the global market?

Source: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-hydrolyzed-whey-protein-market