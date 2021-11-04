Electronic Warfare Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028
Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.90% from USD 16.92 Billion in 2020 to USD 23.13 Billion in 2028.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare market was USD 25.81 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2019 to 2028. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare uses radio waves or laser light usually to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy. It can involve listening or collecting the enemy radio`s signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver the non-kinetic and digital effects while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing Transnational and regional instabilities is the major factor for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, thus spurring the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of the equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.
With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing which is the major factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. U.S. is in the stage of increasing its Electronic Warfare research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defense spending.
The increasing rate of electronic, cyber and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in war fighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of war-fighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellite. Trends like this will help drive the market further over the forecasted period.
Increasing drone industry, the demand for Electronic Warfare will further rise over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Nations globally are in the route of modernizing defense programs and increasing the procurement of advance electronic warfare systems which is further helping to grow the market over the forecasted period.
With the increase in miniaturization of electronic components and the increase in efficiency of cooling technology, the Radio Frequency systems will be better as well as the performance of the sensors will increase.
Equipment like the Krasukha-4 or the Turkish KORAL ground-based jammer can generate very high power output over a broadband of frequencies which can be effective at distances up to 300km, which is a big jump from the previous generation of jammers which had limited ranges and effectiveness while in broadband jamming mode.
Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.
The advanced EW systems being used for pure military use which can effectively disrupt and paralyse the operations of the enemy, are however likely to see a greater reliance on non-standard protocols, non-standard modulation schemes and proprietary wave forms.
Aerial Platform is forecasted to be the second largest segment in the market with a market share of over 30% globally in 2026. Increasing investments being carried out in the segment by majority of the leading market players will be the major factor for the growth of the segment.
Electronic warfare segment is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecasted period on account of increasing procurement of the equipment in military ships and aircrafts.
Key participants include Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Harris (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Saab SA (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Textron (U.S.), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:
Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Electronic Support
Signal Intelligence
Electronic Intelligence
Communication Intelligence
Others
Electronic Attack
Active
Passive
Electronic Protective
Anti-Active
Anti-Passive
Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Aerial
Fighter Jets
Transport aircraft
Special Mission Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Land
Vehicle Mounted
Soldiers
Base Stations
Naval
Ships
Submarines
Unmanned Marine Vehicles
Space
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Electronic Warfare Equipment
Jammers
Radar Jammers
Electronic Jammers
Barrage Jammers
Sweep jammers
Spot Jammers
Pulse Jammers
Digital Radio Frequency Memory Jammers
Corner Reflector
Communication Jammers
Remote Controlled Improvised explosive device jammers
Self-Protective EW suite
Countermeasure dispensing system
Decoys
Towed Decoys
Active Decoys
Drone Decoys
Flare Dispenser
Chaff Dispenser
Directed Energy Weapons
Direction Finders
Directional Infrared Countermeasure
Anti-Radiation missile
Antennas
IR Missile Warning System
Identification friend of foe
Laser Warning System
Electromagnetic shielding/hardening material
Radar warning receiver
Counter UAV
Interference mitigation system
Electromagnetic pulse weapons
Electronic warfare operational support
Software
Training & Simulation
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Vietnam
Australia
Israel
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026
2.3. Assumptions
2.4. Limitations
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Rising number of conflicts globally
3.2. World militarization index
Chapter 4. Global Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Electronic Warfare Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook-
4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis
4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing transnational and regional instability
4.2.2.2. Rising focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare technology
4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of electronic warfare systems
4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis
4.2.3.1. Less demand from developing countries
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.3.1. North America
4.3.2. Europe
4.3.3. Asia Pacific
4.3.4. Rest of World
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Electronic Warfare market
4.6. Technological trends in the Electronic Warfare industry...
