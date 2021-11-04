Electronic Warfare Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028

Reports And Data

Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.90% from USD 16.92 Billion in 2020 to USD 23.13 Billion in 2028.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare market was USD 25.81 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2019 to 2028. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare uses radio waves or laser light usually to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy. It can involve listening or collecting the enemy radio`s signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver the non-kinetic and digital effects while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing Transnational and regional instabilities is the major factor for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, thus spurring the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of the equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing which is the major factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. U.S. is in the stage of increasing its Electronic Warfare research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defense spending.

The increasing rate of electronic, cyber and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in war fighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of war-fighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellite. Trends like this will help drive the market further over the forecasted period.

Increasing drone industry, the demand for Electronic Warfare will further rise over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nations globally are in the route of modernizing defense programs and increasing the procurement of advance electronic warfare systems which is further helping to grow the market over the forecasted period.

With the increase in miniaturization of electronic components and the increase in efficiency of cooling technology, the Radio Frequency systems will be better as well as the performance of the sensors will increase.

Equipment like the Krasukha-4 or the Turkish KORAL ground-based jammer can generate very high power output over a broadband of frequencies which can be effective at distances up to 300km, which is a big jump from the previous generation of jammers which had limited ranges and effectiveness while in broadband jamming mode.

Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.

The advanced EW systems being used for pure military use which can effectively disrupt and paralyse the operations of the enemy, are however likely to see a greater reliance on non-standard protocols, non-standard modulation schemes and proprietary wave forms.

Aerial Platform is forecasted to be the second largest segment in the market with a market share of over 30% globally in 2026. Increasing investments being carried out in the segment by majority of the leading market players will be the major factor for the growth of the segment.

Electronic warfare segment is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecasted period on account of increasing procurement of the equipment in military ships and aircrafts.

Key participants include Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Harris (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Saab SA (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Textron (U.S.), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:

Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Support

Signal Intelligence

Electronic Intelligence

Communication Intelligence

Others

Electronic Attack

Active

Passive

Electronic Protective

Anti-Active

Anti-Passive

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerial

Fighter Jets

Transport aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Land

Vehicle Mounted

Soldiers

Base Stations

Naval

Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Space

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Warfare Equipment

Jammers

Radar Jammers

Electronic Jammers

Barrage Jammers

Sweep jammers

Spot Jammers

Pulse Jammers

Digital Radio Frequency Memory Jammers

Corner Reflector

Communication Jammers

Remote Controlled Improvised explosive device jammers

Self-Protective EW suite

Countermeasure dispensing system

Decoys

Towed Decoys

Active Decoys

Drone Decoys

Flare Dispenser

Chaff Dispenser

Directed Energy Weapons

Direction Finders

Directional Infrared Countermeasure

Anti-Radiation missile

Antennas

IR Missile Warning System

Identification friend of foe

Laser Warning System

Electromagnetic shielding/hardening material

Radar warning receiver

Counter UAV

Interference mitigation system

Electromagnetic pulse weapons

Electronic warfare operational support

Software

Training & Simulation

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Australia

Israel

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

