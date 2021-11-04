Nacelle Actuation System Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2028

Reports And Data

Nacelle actuation system market size was USD 726.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1,161.4 Million by 2028.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the Global Nacelle Actuation System market was USD 726.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90%. Rise in the size of airline fleets globally is a major factor helping the growth of the market.

Thrust reversal is the act of temporarily diverting the thrust produced by an aircraft's engine so that it acts against the forward travel of the aircraft, and thus providing the deceleration needed. Nacelle actuation systems (also called Thrust Reverser Actuation systems) help activate the nacelle and thus, engage the process of deceleration. Normal engine operation is not affected by this system, because the ducts through which the exhaust gases are deflected remain shut until the pilot activates the reverse thrust. When this happens, the clamshell doors rotate to uncover the ducts and close the normal exit. Then the thrust is directed in a forward direction by vanes to oppose the aircraft's motion. There has been an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient and noise reducing nacelles, which is another significant reason for the rise of the Nacelle Actuation System market. The market is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR by the year 2026 on account of development and procurement of new generation of aircraft and engines. However, the difficulty faced in repairing or remolding the aircraft nacelles will be a major factor restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Free sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1985

With the rise in the number of new airlines adding up to the fleet, the old fleet will be in need of repairs. This will also help the growth of the market as the old fleet will demand hydraulic type of mechanism, thus spurring the segment growth over the forecasted period.

On the basis of mechanism, the market is segmented into Hydraulic and Electric, with Hydraulic mechanism occupying over 70% share in the market in 2018. Increasing demand for precisely operating components will be the major factor for the growth of the Electric mechanism segment over the forecast period.

The increasing number of security issues globally will increase the demand for Nacelle Actuation System further over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The rising number of airline fleets globally is a major factor for the increase in demand for the Nacelle Actuation System market.

North America is predicted to occupy the largest share in the market on account of its massive airline fleet. Another major factor is the increasing number of aging airline fleet in the region over time, which is helping the growth of the industry.

A potential opportunity for the market players lies in the Asia Pacific region, where countries like China and India are ramping up their airline fleet to satisfy the demand for rising airline passengers. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest over the forecast period until 2026.

By Mechanism, the market is segmented into Hydraulic and Electric. Hydraulic segment occupied the largest share in the market with a share of over 70% in 2018. The Electric segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR through the forecast years on account of the increasing need for precise operating components in the aviation industry.

It is projected that the total global fleet will increase to 37,978, up from 26,307 in 2018. Narrow-body aircraft will be the biggest beneficiary of this expansion, rising from about 56% of the fleet in 2018 to more than 66% by 2028.

Key participants include Woodward, Inc. (U.S.), Arkwin Industries (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Safran (France), Collins Aerospace (U.S.), Triumph Group (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Co. (U.S.), Diakont (U.S.), Ametek (U.S.), and Nordan (Norway).

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1985

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Nacelle Actuation System Market on the basis of Platform, Mechanism, End-Use, and Region:

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Business jets

Mechanism (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hydraulic

Electric

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance repair overhaul

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1985

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2028

2.3. Assumptions

2.4. Limitations

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising Airline industry globally

3.2. Rising number of aging airline fleet in the developed countries

Chapter 4. Global Nacelle Actuation Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Nacelle Actuation Systems Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased number of aircrafts

4.2.2.2. Rise in the demand for fuel-efficient and noise-reducing nacelles

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Difficulty in repairing or remolding aircraft nacelles

4.2.4. Market Opportunities Analysis

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Nacelle Actuation Systems market...

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nacelle-actuation-system-market

About us:

Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact us:

+1-212-710-1370

Reports and data

sales@reportsanddata.com

Read More:

Aerospace Forging Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-forging-market

Aerospace Composites Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-composites-market

Security Inspection Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/security-inspection-market

