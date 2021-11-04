Intraoral Scanners Market Size to Reach USD 890.9 Million in 2028 – Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising incidence of oral diseases and growing demand for preventive and restorative oral care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intraoral scanners market size is expected to reach USD 890.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the global intraoral scanners market is driven by rising incidence of oral diseases and increasing focus on preventive and restorative oral care. Commonly occurring oral conditions, including tooth decay (caries), orodental trauma, periodontal diseases, cracked/broken teeth, and oral cancers are mostly preventable, particularly if treated during early stages. Around 3.5 billion individuals globally are estimated to suffer from oral diseases, with tooth decay affecting around 2.3 billion individuals. Use of intraoral scanners helps to eliminate analog impressions, which are the most common source of errors from dental workflow and provides enhanced patient assessment and enables more effective treatment. Digital impressions can improve efficiency and productivity of dental procedures, while delivering a high degree of precision.

Rapidly increasing geriatric population and rise in dental problems is driving market growth to a significant extent. Geriatrics are at a greater risk of root caries due to increased receding of gums exposing tooth root surfaces and high use of medications causing xerostomia (dry mouth). It has been estimated that around 50% of individuals above 75 years suffer from root caries, with at least one tooth affected by the disease. Also, according to the United Nations, in 2019, there were more than 700 million individuals who are 65 years old or above and by 2050, the number of geriatric persons is projected to reach around 1.5 billion. Thus, rapidly growing geriatric population would result in increased expenses on oral health care, and in turn, drive demand for intraoral scanners.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Align Technology Inc., MEDIT Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Glidewell Laboratories, Planmeca Group, 3Shape A/S, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Carestream Health, and Ormco Corporation.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients.

One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Intraoral Scanners market.

Some key findings in the report

• In February 2021, Align Technology, Inc. made an announcement about the launch of iTero Element Plus Series intraoral scanners. The innovative intraoral scanner model by Alighn Technology Inc. provides comprehensive restorative and orthodontic digital capabilities for dentists.

• Powder-free intraoral scanners are capable of easy operability and requires fewer steps during scans as it does not need application of powder on teeth of patients. Also, during full-arch dental prosthesis acquisition, non-requirement of constant powder consistency and checking of patients’ teeth during the intraoral scanning procedures provides more ease of handling and higher efficiency than power-based scanners.

• Intraoral scanners find wide use in prosthodontics to provide precise digital dental impressions for fabricating various prosthetic restorations such as dental copings, single crowns inlays/onlays, and fixed partial dentures on implants and teeth. Additionally, intraoral scanners in prosthodontics find application in fabricating posts & cores, obturators, and removable partial prostheses.

• Intraoral scanners market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies in dentistry, rising prevalence of oral diseases such as caries, and high expense of oral health care. Additionally, presence of leading companies providing intraoral scanners in countries in the region is expected to continue to support market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global intraoral scanners market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Powder-free Intraoral Scanners

• Powder-based Intraoral Scanners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Orthodontics

• Prosthodontics

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Research Institutes

• Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

