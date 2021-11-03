Stabilization Machine Market Analysis, Segment, Size, Share Forecasts 2028

Reports And Data

Stabilization Machine market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.33% by 2028, to reach USD 35.32 Billion in 2028 from USD 25.23 Billion in 2020

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stabilization machine market is expected to reach USD 32.32 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The launch of advanced stabilization machines in the region and strong global presence of global as well as local players in the region is propelling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure on infrastructure is stimulated to drive the demand for stabilization machines. Over the last decade, there has been a significant need to increase investment on infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries. There has been a continuous gap between the current infrastructure investment and the amount that needs to be invested in catering growing needs. Countries have been trying to bring about an increase in investment on transportation which mainly includes investment on roadways, new buildings and construction and extension of existing construction.

Europe is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period. Factors such as presence of large number of market players of stabilization machine in the region coupled with high awareness about advanced construction/maintenance technologies is anticipated to drive demand. Additionally, key regulatory bodies supporting the adoption of environmental friendly techniques in the region, and availability of funds for the stabilization technology applications are expected to support the growth of European stabilization machine market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Agricultural segment is projected to be the fastest growing application of the stabilization machine market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. Soil stabilization precisely improves the engineering properties of soil such as strength, volume stability and durability. Additionally, soil stabilization process improves the soil structure and the water-holding capacity of the land to actually optimize the crop production.

The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the coming years. Germany holds a strong position in global stabilization machine market. The country is characterized by the strong presence of key market players such as Wirtgen and Bomag. High expenditure in construction and maintenance, availability of quality products in region, favorable funding scenario for research and development are among key factors, contributing the growth of the German stabilization machine market.

Key participants include Amag, Biomag, CMI Corporation, Dynapac, Caterpillar, marks, Panien, Raygo, Ingersoll Rand and Wirtgen GmbH. Wirtgen GmbH is a key player in the stabilization amchine market. The company produces more than 60 machine models with manufacturing facilities in Brazil, China and India.

Key Reasons to Buy the Report:

The Stabilization Machine market report analyzes the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It comprehensively studies the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

The report is presents a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.

The report offers vital information on the leading industry players, along with their market values, sales volumes, and business growth strategies.

Furthermore, the report highlights the strategic developments taking place in the global Stabilization Machine market during the forecast period, such as expansions, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global stabilization machine on the basis of product type, additive, end-use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Road Pavement Mill

Road Recycler

Soil Stabilizers

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Mineral and Stabilizing Agents

Polymers

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Floor Industrial

Non-agriculture

Agriculture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

