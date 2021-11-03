InfiniteDATA’s AutomateNOW! Ranked #1 in EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4 2021

AutomateNOW! ranked #1

InfiniteDATA comment on AutomateNOW! positioning in the latest EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4 2021

InfiniteDATA came as an innovative disruptor to a mature market, and over the last five years has shown an incredible ability to add capabilities at a pace that continues to disrupt the market.” — Dan Twing, COO, Enterprise Management Associates

WARSAW, POLAND, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfiniteDATA (www.infinitedata.com), the next-generation IT company solely focused on democratizing Automation and helping companies on their road of digital transformation to achieve operational excellence by leveraging intelligent automation concepts, received the highest product score and ranked #1 in Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4 2021 - released last week October 14th, 2021.

InfiniteDATA once again exposed its product functional dominance over other market players, becoming the number one alternative for legacy platforms of BMC Control-m, Broadcom (Automic UC4, Autosys, $U), IBM TWS, and Hitachi JP1.

This achievement is confirmation of InfiniteDATA’s vision of Enterprise Automation and its unique ability to execute. “AutomateNOW! is excited to be recognized in shaping the direction of the enterprise automation industry. Our vision of the autonomous enterprise and focus on driving value for clients is driving powerful digital transformation across industries,” said Mirosław Andziak, the Chief Executive Officer, InfiniteDATA.

“InfiniteDATA empowers Fortune500 companies to put their data where they need it, when they need it, with context and quality! Nothing is more critical in the accelerated digital transformation enterprises across industries are driving today,” said Andy Walter, Former SVP IT Procter & Gamble, Shareholder, and Advisor to the Board, InfiniteDATA

“InfiniteDATA came as an innovative disruptor to a mature market, and over the last five years has shown an incredible ability to add capabilities at a pace that continues to disrupt the market,” said Dan Twing, COO, Enterprise Management Associates. “AutomateNOW! scores the highest on Functionality in this year’s Workload Automation Radar Report and confirms its position as one of the best alternatives for legacy platforms. I am excited to see InfiniteDATA’s progress over prior years driven by the energy of the founding team and innovative customers.”

AutomateNOW! brings several advantages to data-driven customers on their digital transformation journey:

• Orchestration of Cloud and Data Ecosystems

• Infinite Scalability

• SaaS offering with cloud services

• Over 300 out-of-the-box integrations

• Contextual Intelligence

• Advanced SAP Automation

AutomateNOW! from InfiniteDATA remains the most robust and universal enterprise automation platforms with advanced and most modern architecture rooted in microservices. Ease of use, non-stop concept with easy deployment across the enterprise, AutomateNOW! helps organizations to orchestrate hybrid-cloud data pipelines, accelerating Dev/Ops deployment, providing unlimited scalability, and Infinite integration with thousands of technologies.

About InfiniteDATA

InfiniteDATA is the world's leading enterprise automation and advanced orchestration provider. The AutomateNOW! is a next-generation platform positioned #1 in the EMA Radar for Workload Automation Q4 2019 and Q4 2021. InfiniteDATA is a market disruptor enabling a democratized approach to automation, and leading visionary on the journey towards the hyperautomation and autonomous enterprise.

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.

About EMA

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at www.enterprisemanagement.com.