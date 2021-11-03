The Scanner Market Is Being Transformed With Advanced Technology

Scanner Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Scanner Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advances are shaping the scanners market. Scanner-based businesses are continually investing in the creation of emerging technology to enhance their company revenue. For instance, in March 2020, Epson, a Japan-based Electronics company launched Epson WorkForce DS-3000 and DS-32000 A3 sheetfed scanners for business. With strong media versatility, these new scanners deliver high-speed image capture of up to 90ppm (180ipm), making them the perfect entry point to the digital workflow of an organization and capable of scanning a variety of documents, from large-bound documents to passports.

The global scanner market size is expected to grow from $24.90 billion in 2020 to $27.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $33.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The increasing demand for sheet-fed scanners is expected to fuel the growth of the scanner market during the forecasted period. A sheetfed scanner is a computer scanning device primarily designed to scan loose sheets of paper. The sheetfed scanners are widely used by businesses to scan office documents. Most of the businesses prefer paper digitization because scanning cuts the cost of document management. It cuts the cost of paper, small supplies such as staplers, scissors, tape, glue, pen, pencils, and also save spaces in the office premises as there is no paper records space required with digitization. Therefore, the increasing demand for digitization is expected to increase the demand for sheet-fed scanners, thus driving the scanner market during the period.

Major players covered in the global scanner industry are Zebra Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Fujitsu Limited, Canon Inc., Epson, Honeywell International Inc, Opticon, SATO Holdings Corporation, Metrologic Instruments, Epson America Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox, Brother, DYMO, Colortrac, Imageaccess, Plustek, Visioneer.

TBRC’s global scanner market report is segmented by type into flatbed scanner, sheet-fed scanner, drum scanner, handheld scanner, others, by end-user into individual use, commercial use, by distribution channel into online store, offline store.

Scanner Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Flatbed Scanner, Sheet-Fed Scanner, Drum Scanner, Handheld Scanner), By End-User (Individual Use, Commercial Use), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides scanner market overview, forecast scanner market size and growth for the whole market, scanner market segments, and geographies, scanner market trends, scanner market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

