Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Size Worth USD 3.17 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as the growing demand from end use industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flexible elastomeric foam market is expected to reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The flexible elastomeric foam market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are the ability to balance cost and performance characteristics which tend to stimulate the market globally.

Elastomeric foams prevents condensation, is fiber-free, and resists mold without a fragile vapor retarder. These are lightweight and implement excellent insulation, thereby decreasing the overall weight of any structure. The high penetration is in several end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, construction, electrical & electronics and consumer goods due to their characteristics such as lightweight, high insulation properties which are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

North America region accounted for a substantial share of 25.3% of the global flexible elastomeric foam market in 2018, due to the growing emphasis on energy conservation coupled with strong demand from its well-developed automotive and HVAC manufacturing industry within the region.

The Key players in the Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Armacell International S.A., Kaimann GmbH, L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX, Aeroflex, Hira Industries, Rogers Corporation, Zotefoams, Anavid Insulation Products, NMC SA, Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group, ERA Polymers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market is estimated to reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

• The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)/Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) type accounts for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.

• The thermal insulation function segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.

• Thermal insulating function in flexible elastomeric foams is always useful in decreasing energy consumption as they possess features such as water vapor barrier, low thermal conductivity, and maintaining product environment friendly. These factors drive the need for thermal insulating flexible elastomeric foams.

• The HVAC end user accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of 39.3% of the market in 2018. Growing per capita income, growth in the standards of living are propelling the demand for the HVAC systems in the Asia Pacific region. Also, an expansion in residential and non-residential construction activities are creating a huge demand for useful insulation materials.

• Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

• Technological advancements and developing policy actions could further improve the value of prospective automotive buyers.

• In 2018, Armacell acquired a provider of acoustic insulation solutions, Guarto SRL, an Italian manufacturer. The acquisition supported Armacell to develop its superior insulation and engineered foams product collection as well as supply to the market for flexible elastomeric foam in the European region.

• The transportation sector is creating a robust demand for flexible elastomeric foam. Thus to efficiently provide to this demand in 2015, Armacell International S.A. Launched the Armaflex Rail SD. It is a type of closed-cell insulation material. With anti-microbial technology it protects pipes against condensation and energy losses, giving a significant contribution to the immense level of fire safety needed in rail vehicles.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Application, End User, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Glass/Carbon Hybrid Fabric

• Carbon/Uhmwpe Hybrid Fabric

• Glass/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric

• Carbon/Aramid(Kevlar) Hybrid Fabric

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Composite Form

• Non-Composite Form

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Sports & Recreational

• Consumer Goods

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

