Halitosis Treatment Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Increasing halitosis disease burden across the globe is expected to boost industry growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Halitosis Treatment Market size was valued at USD 10.75 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 28.53 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2028. The market growth is driven by increased consumption of tobacco products and rising prevalence of periodontal diseases across the globe.

Halitosis is a condition of bad breath arising due to one of the many factors, including bad oral hygiene, side-effect of medications, alcohol consumption, smoking, crash diets, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases, and others. It is a clinical condition that generally leads to social restraints.

The condition has become a major issue across the globe where a moderate case of halitosis is quite high, severe cases are limited to 5% of the population only. In the US, approximately 80 million people spend more than USD 10.75 Billion annually on oral hygiene products. Rising prevalence of halitosis coupled with increasing awareness regarding the disease and its treatment will foster halitosis market size through 2028.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Halitosis Treatment market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, All USA Partners LLC., Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Listerine, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Oral B, GSK, Philips Oral Healthcare, Pfizer, and Roche among others.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Halitosis Treatment market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Halitosis Treatment market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Halitosis Treatment market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on type, the pathological segment accounted for 53% of the market share in 2020 and is forecast to contribute significantly to the revenue share through 2028. Pathological treatment includes a number of medical specialties that diagnose diseases with the analysis of tissue, cell, and body fluid samples. Accuracy of these tests is the key factor boosting segmental growth.

• Based on indication, the liver segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. This can be attributed to rising cases of ‘Frank liver failure’ and ‘late stage liver failure’, and both of these lead to bad breath problem.

• Based on drug treatment type, the antacid segment is estimated to deliver a CAGR of 13.7% through 2028. Antacids are in high demand owing to its ability to neutralize stomach acid and relieve indigestion, which effectively helps in limiting bad breath.

• Based on end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for 48% of the market share in 2020 and is forecast to deliver significant growth through 2028. This can be attributed to increased extreme cases of halitosis being recorded in hospital settings over the past few years. Generally, people do not treat bad breath unless it becomes a serious social problem.

• Geographically, North America accounted for 31% of the halitosis market share in 2020 and is forecast to observe major traction through 2028 on account of rising awareness among populace regarding the disease and availability of its treatment is in the region.

• Asia Pacific is estimated to deliver highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness regarding diagnosis methods and treatment for halitosis among masses. In addition, surging cases of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, diabetes, lungs or liver failure, and others will positively impact regional industry growth in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Halitosis Treatment Market on the basis of Type, Indication, Diagnostic Tests, Drug Treatment, End Users, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Pathological

• Non-Pathological

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Lungs

• Liver

• Respiratory

• Systemic

• Gastrointestinal

• Others

Diagnostic Tests Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Gas Chromatography

• Halimeter

• Beta-galactosidase activity assay

• Others

Drug Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Antiseptic

• Antacids

• Ranitidine

• Other

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

