Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2028

Market Size – USD 10.54 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 14.0%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pomegranate can act as a potential nutraceutical which can provide medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of a disease. Pomegranate contains agents like polyphenolic flavonoids, which deploy actions well conducive to good oral health; precisely in relation to gingivitis development. Pomegranate juice has the highest antioxidant potency composite index among beverages like Red wine, Blueberry juice, Acaii juice and Orange juice to name a few; and the antioxidant activity was at least 20% superior to any other beverages.

Key participants include POM Wonderful LLC, The Minute Maid Company, Tropicana Products, Inc., Grante LLC, Orumnarin P.J.S Co., Ruby Fresh, Inc., Simonian Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Company, Inc., Youngstown Distributors Inc. and Aarvee Farm Products.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market basis of Type, Pomegranate Type, Final Product Type (Arils), Applications and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

• Organic Type

• Inorganic/Processed Type

Pomegranate Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

• Bhagwa Pomegranate

• Wonderful Pomegranate

• Grenada Pomegranate

• Desertnyi

• Mollar de Elche

• Others

Final Product Type (Arils) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

• Arils Tub

• Pomegranate Powder

• Pasteurized juice

• Aseptic Concentrate

• Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Food Industry

• Convenience Stores

• Cosmetics Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market for Organic type market is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 13.5% owing to the super fruit’s health benefits which includes antioxidant properties, high potassium content and a good source of fiber. An increase in the consumer interest for high food nutrition and the general opinion among the consumers that fresh produce hold the desirable nutrition and fiber have led to an increasing interest among growers to grow fresh produce.

• The market for Bhagwa pomegranates is anticipated to grow at a revenue of 54.99 billion by 2025. These pomegranates are tolerant to thrips and mites and thus require comparatively lesser number of pesticide sprays

• Asia-Pacific will witness significant rise at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2018 to 2025. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of pomegranate. The countries in the region grow a wide range of pomegranate varieties and have high consumption of pomegranate and its products. The region is expected to hold 38.6% share of the Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market in 2018.

• The main constraint in Pomegranate remains the fruit production precisely the supply side of it. Developing countries are failing to keep up the quality standards as productivity of the fruit is very low, though the fruit production in those countries is increasing. For example, in India the average yields are 10Mt/Ha where the international average hovers around 25Mt/Ha. Additionally in countries like Afghanistan, there are no operational standards of conducts; every farmer grows on his own way.

• The legal laws in US regarding imports of fresh pomegranates from Chile involve production site registration with National plant protection organization (NPPO) of Chile. The fruit must originate from low prevalence production site. Post harvesting process would include the damaged and diseased fruits must be culled at the packinghouse and must be packed into new and clean crates, or APHIS approved packaging containers.

Key Insights presented in the report:

• Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market

• Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

• Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

• Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

• Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities.

