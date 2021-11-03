Sir Gordon Bennett Secures Significant Investment From Spence & Co

Sir Gordon Bennett has taken a step forward in its ambitions to becoming the go-to online marketplace and retailer for independent British craftsmanship brands, by securing a significant investment from Spence & Co.

Sir Gordon Bennett the purveyor of British craftsmanship goods and gifts is delighted to announce that Spence & Co have made a significant investment in the business. The recent funding will advance the company’s growth and widen its offering of independent British craftsmanship brands.

With the growth of online sales showing no signs of abating, Sir Gordon Bennett have positioned themselves as the champion of British craftsmanship. What stands them apart from the competition is their eye for curation, putting them in prime position to capitalise on the global demand for beautiful, well made goods with British provenance.

Neil Elliot, Co-Founder of Sir Gordon Bennett said “We are extremely delighted in securing investment from Spence & Co and also having an investor such as Stuart Spence on our side. Not only will his business acumen be a boon for us but he truly understands the power of brand Britain in the world”

“Sir Gordon Bennett is uniquely positioned to be a leader in building independent British craftsmanship brands” said Stuart Spence, Founder and Managing Director of Spence & Co. “The passion of the entire Sir Gordon Bennett team for made in Britain is inspirational and I look forward to supporting Neil’s vision and the entire team at Sir Gordon Bennett as they bring independent British craftsmanship brands to a global stage”.

The investment was facilitated by Frejz/Invest. Its founder and principal consultant Finlay Kerr who worked with Sir Gordon Bennett to match the brand and investors. “Finlay has been a real asset to have on our side and we couldn’t have got this investment without his tenacity and network” said Neil Elliot “Finlay gives real life advice when it comes to finding investors with no airs or graces, connecting us with investors that would have been outside of our reach” he added.

Having achieved over 5000+ sales since its launch in 2019, Sir Gordon Bennett is still seeking ongoing funding. This additional funding will accelerate the business even further to become the go-to online marketplace and retailer for independent British craftsmanship brands from their HQ in Worcestershire.

ABOUT SIR GORDON BENNETT

Sir Gordon Bennett which was co-founded by Neil Elliot and Dan Colagiovanni is the curated marketplace and retailer for British craftsmanship goods and gifts. Based in Evesham, Worcestershire they are on a mission to fulfil the potential of British craftsmanship, giving a platform for growth to independent British brands. For a brand to be considered they must adhere to four cascading pillars; their goods must look beautiful, be made well, do the job intended and be crafted in Britain.

For more information go to www.sirgordonbennett.com or visit www.linkedin.com/company/sir-gordon-bennett

About Spence & Co.

Spence & Co. is the Management Consulting arm of The Spence Family Office and manages the financial investments of the Spence family. Spence & Co. also oversees the philanthropic activities of the Spence family. Based in Houston, Texas, the company was founded by Stuart Spence, originally from the Scottish Borders.

www.spenceaco.com

Website: https://www.sirgordonbennett.com

Name: Neil Elliot Organization: Sir Gordon Bennett Address: 3b2 Herbery Courtyard Blackminister, Evesham WR11 7RE, United Kingdom Phone: +44-800-234-3053