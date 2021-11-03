Halal Cosmetics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.4% Over 2021-2026 - IMARC Group

Halal Cosmetics Market

The global halal cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 74.7 Billion in 2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 74.7 Billion in 2020. The global halal cosmetics market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. Halal cosmetics are generally manufactured using ingredients that are formulated in accordance with the Islamic Sharia regulations. Therefore, these products are devoid of elements derived from carrion, human body parts, predatory animals, reptiles and insects. Apart from this, these cosmetics should also be free from genetically modified organisms (GMO).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising number of individuals who follow Islamic Sharia norms as a part of their religious beliefs. Along with this, the increasing awareness regarding the safety, hygiene and reliability offered by halal cosmetics among the general population is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising preference toward the usage of safe, natural and eco-friendly cosmetics among individuals is providing a boost to the market growth further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels and the widespread adoption of social media advertising by key players.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amara Cosmetics

Pure Halal Beauty

SAAF International

Sampure Minerals

Inika Cosmetics

Martha Tilar Group

One Pure

Ivy Beauty

MMA Biolab

The Halal Cosmetics company

Clara International

INGLOT

Jataine

Le Wangi De Wangi

Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Personal Care Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Color Cosmetics

Face

Eyes

Lips

Nails

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

