Halal Cosmetics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.4% Over 2021-2026 - IMARC Group
The global halal cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 74.7 Billion in 2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 74.7 Billion in 2020. The global halal cosmetics market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. Halal cosmetics are generally manufactured using ingredients that are formulated in accordance with the Islamic Sharia regulations. Therefore, these products are devoid of elements derived from carrion, human body parts, predatory animals, reptiles and insects. Apart from this, these cosmetics should also be free from genetically modified organisms (GMO).
Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the rising number of individuals who follow Islamic Sharia norms as a part of their religious beliefs. Along with this, the increasing awareness regarding the safety, hygiene and reliability offered by halal cosmetics among the general population is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising preference toward the usage of safe, natural and eco-friendly cosmetics among individuals is providing a boost to the market growth further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels and the widespread adoption of social media advertising by key players.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Amara Cosmetics
Pure Halal Beauty
SAAF International
Sampure Minerals
Inika Cosmetics
Martha Tilar Group
One Pure
Ivy Beauty
MMA Biolab
The Halal Cosmetics company
Clara International
INGLOT
Jataine
Le Wangi De Wangi
Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Personal Care Products
Skin Care
Hair Care
Fragrances
Color Cosmetics
Face
Eyes
Lips
Nails
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Regional Insights:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
