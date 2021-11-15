Submit Release
Therap's Flexible Human Services Care Coordination (CC) E-Tools

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therap's Care Coordination (CC) documentation e-tools are a Human Services CC Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) product on a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. While Therap's CC system is COTS, it comes with the rule based flexibility to develop templates that meet the human services Case Management reporting tasks that Therap's thousands of users have encountered. As a SaaS product, it can be used with tablets and other browser based portable products in congregate or community settings.

As a COTS product the Therap CM system is available for use as soon as the subscription to use Therap has been signed. Since Therap's CM system is bundled with full-service training and support users can develop the templates they need for the variety of CM tasks based on how aggressively they choose to implement the system.

The CM templates have options that can be designated as required for time of service, service & unit rate, activity type, location, if the task is billable, face to face or other types of contact, the person contacted (if it is not the individual receiving support), attaching documents, and freeform CM Notes. A unique feature that can also be added to CM documentation records is a user defined questionnaire.

The combination of user defined templates and questionnaires provides human services organizations with the capability of gathering documentation in consistent formats that can be easily reported on using Therap's reporting capabilities.

Therap's CM notes can also be used for comprehensive, billing, claiming, and utilization Management. In addition to CC documentation, Therap's system has a robust health tracking system, a Medication Administration Recording (MAR) system, a Comprehensive Health Assessment, and a Care Plan development and tracking system. The Comprehensive Health Assessment is a detailed system by system health review that can be used to produce a report that facilitates the development of a formal Care Plan.

For more information on Therap's Case Management E-Tool go to https://www.therapservices.net/products/software-solutions-for-case-management-care-coordination/

About Therap:

Therap Services complete EHR solution for Human Services provides web-based documentation, communication, reporting, and electronic billing to over 7000 HCBS providers across the United States, in addition to supporting over 20 state government contracts. Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

