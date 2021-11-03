Bitcoin: Future of Digital Payments! Market Growth Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2021-2027

Bitcoin Payments Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for bitcoin payments is experiencing considerable growth, and is expected to expand as crypto-currencies are gaining popularity across the world. Bitcoin payment services provide a globalized transaction network that allows fast & efficient transfer of bitcoin across the globe. The payments for bitcoins are executed via smartphones and tablets. Moreover, bitcoin transactions are considered relatively cheaper, owing to lower transaction fees. With these features, a retailer and other users obtains a secure and credible identity in digital world of crypto-currencies.

Conversely, rise in popularity of bitcoins and acceptance of digital currencies in emerging economies are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

During the wake of the economic downturn, bitcoin's value has been on the rise for the past month.

With no disruptions, banking partners are accepting payments at any time while maintaining business relationships without significant delays, as well as customers received timely customer service in the market.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Lower transaction costs for executing bitcoin payments and greater transparency in extremely competitive exchange rates are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations across various regions and lower awareness toward payment for bitcoins are some of the factors that limit the market growth.

The global bitcoin payment market trends are as follows:

New prepaid card launches to flourish the market:

New prepaid card launches in the market are gaining momentum for bitcoin payments. For instance, in June 2020, Bitpay, which is a blockchain payment provider, introduced a prepaid debit card that enables U.S. consumers to spend their crypto assets as a fiat currency. In addition, the card uses Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) chip for contactless payments, providing adequate protection, and can be used for internet transactions or cash withdrawals from ATMs.

Growth in acceptance of bitcoin transactions:

Rise in growth of businesses and merchants accepting bitcoin globally is one of the major trends in the bitcoin payments market. Moreover, rise in number of customers looking for opportunities to spend their digital bitcoins on purchases and transactions is expected to boost the market. With rise in acceptance of blockchain and digital currencies worldwide, several companies are providing payment-related technologies that make and receive payments in crypto-currencies.

