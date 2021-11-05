Michael Korsh from Minnesota on the State of the Construction Industry Post-COVID
Michael Korsh from Minnesota discussed the State of the Construction Industry Post-COVIDEDINA, MN, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it's absolutely safe to say that the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has represented a challenge to virtually all industries, construction is one that has been perhaps hit harder than most.
According to one recent study, global construction output fell by an alarming 3.1% in 2020 alone. To put things into perspective, the industry was actually expected to grow by that same 3.1% prior to March of 2020 when the Coronavirus began to make its way across the world. Everything from labor issues to materials shortages have contributed to a difficult 18 months for many businesses - and even though vaccines are rolling out around the world, there isn't necessarily a light at the end of the tunnel as many had hoped.
As a professional with years of experience in the construction industry, Michael Korsh of Minnesota is certainly in a position to provide his own unique take on the current situation. He grew up in Edina, Minnesota and attended Edina High School, after which he attended Drake University. For the last several years he's been working closely with J. Benson Construction, a minority owned company in the area, to help them build their brand from the ground up as a passionate commercial general contractor.
The Construction Industry and the Shape of Things to Come
As has been true with other industry-related impacts that has occurred over the years, Michael Korsh underlined the importance of keeping records that are as thorough as possible - all so that organizations can both A) understand the challenges they face, and B) mitigate risk from them as much as possible.
Virtually all businesses are being disrupted in some way right now - there's no getting around that. But Minnesota's own Michael Korsh indicated that it was key to identify the specific impacts and events that have taken place, along with their timelines, all to better understand the necessary resolutions to help prevent them from happening again.
He also indicated that just because businesses are opening back up again and some form of "new normal" may finally be in sight, now is not the time to overlook OSHA and other workplace safety compliance matters. Things are changing rapidly due to the Coronavirus, particularly in terms of things like social distancing and how long to quarantine in the event that someone has been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual. Someone within a business needs to stay up-to-date on these evolving issues, all to avoid even more costly delays for a business moving forward.
In the end, Korsh's outlook was an optimistic one. He indicated that the construction industry has always been nothing if not versatile and while we're all going through this together, we're all going to get through it together, too. With that mentality firmly in sight, recovery is no longer a matter of "if" but "when," he argues.
